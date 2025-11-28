Can Drinking Amla-Beet-Carrot Juice On An Empty Stomach Boost Immunity?

There is an increasing desire to naturally boost immunity, as no one likes being sick. Feeling better comes from within, and a combination of the Indian gooseberry, red-coloured beetroot, and vitamin A-packed carrots could be the answer. However, the timing of drinking this juice is crucial for maximum health benefits, as when it is consumed on an empty stomach, this ABC juice can not only improve immunity but also help the liver filter toxins and reduce oxidative stress caused by free radical damage. Another unexpected health benefit of drinking the ABC juice is achieving radiant skin, as the glow comes from within, as when the gut is healthy, it is visible on the skin's texture.

The Immunity Boosting Properties Of ABC Juice

There is science backing this claim, as the Journal of Functional Foods (2017) has documented the immunity-improving capabilities of carrots due to the presence of beta-carotene and other bioactive compounds in the vegetable. Amla is a nutrient powerhouse that is full of minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which nourish the body. The third vegetable on the list is beetroot, which has been documented by the National Library of Medicine (2021) to have unique properties that can improve immune function and reduce free radical damage in the body.

Now, we have the science sorted; now it is time to detail how consuming amla, beetroot and carrot in juice form on an empty stomach boosts overall immunity by analysing how the three ingredients work in the body.

Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Let's start with the Indian gooseberry, the green pungent berry full of certain vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can help boost immunity through its properties.

Here are some of these helpful properties:

Vitamin C is present in amla berry at about 20 times that of oranges; this high dosage is necessary for white blood cell production, which is responsible for fighting infections.

The rich antioxidant profile of amla fights free radicals, which accumulate in the body when there is too much exposure to environmental toxins. This helps them reduce cellular stress, which is responsible for weakening the immune system.

Chromium content is abundant in amla, essential for managing blood sugar fluctuations, which are responsible for stable immunity.

Now, let's move on to the most despised vegetable in the root family that can provide multiple health benefits but is not present on most plates.

2. Benefits Of Beetroot For Liver Detox And Stamina

There are three specific compounds that are present in beetroot or chukandar that help overall immune function. These compounds can be broken down to :

Betalains (pigments) provide anti-inflammatory effects on the body, calming chronic inflammation in the body.

Liver support providing capabilities are present in beetroot that can help in detoxifying toxins that suppress immune function.

Nitrates or nitric oxide present in beetroot improve blood circulation, ensuring the immune cells reach the infection site and start repairs quickly.

3. Benefits Of Carrot: The Vitamin A Shield

Gajar, or carrot, supplies the body with essential vitamins and minerals that strengthen the inner workings of the body. The three ways in which carrot consumption can help the body with its routine functioning are through:

Beta-carotene : This nutrient is converted into vitamin A, which strengthens the health of the mucosal linings present in the gut, lungs and nose, which are primarily impacted during seasonal changes.

: This nutrient is converted into vitamin A, which strengthens the health of the mucosal linings present in the gut, lungs and nose, which are primarily impacted during seasonal changes. Mucous membranes : The body's first line of defence that can be boosted when the barrier is strong.

: The body's first line of defence that can be boosted when the barrier is strong. High in lutein and zeaxanthin: These two complicated scientific terms can strengthen the cellular ability to form a strong line of defence for the whole body.

Why Consuming ABC Juice On An Empty Stomach Matters

The ABC juice needs to be consumed on an empty stomach to ensure that all the health-benefiting vitamins and minerals can enter the bloodstream at maximum speed. Here is exactly how it works:

When the stomach is empty, the first drink plays a major role in setting the gut environment for the entire day.

The water-soluble nutrients like vitamins B and C are straightforwardly absorbed into the gut without any interference from fats or proteins.

The high bioavailability (fast absorption speed) of vitamin C happens when amla is consumed in the ABC juice.

This fast absorption hydrates and prepares the digestive system, gently preparing the digestive system for the entire day.

The alkalising effect helps balance the body's pH after an overnight acidic state, creating an optimal environment for maximum nutrient absorption.

The high presence of vitamin C (amla) helps the absorption of non-heme iron present in beetroot.

Tip: There is a need for a tiny source of healthy fat after drinking this juice to maximise vitamin A absorption in the body.

What Dose Of ABC Juice Is Beneficial?

The key difference when consuming amla juice is to be wary of the type of juice being consumed. The juice should be cold-pressed and consumed immediately, as it ferments when kept at room temperature for long hours.

The golden ratio of these ingredients lies in using 2 carrots, 1 amla and half an inch of ginger as a flavour enhancer to the health tonic. Blending it is always better than juicing, as it will help with preserving the fibre content present in the immune-boosting ingredients.

Note: It is advisable for people with kidney conditions, diabetes and other medical conditions to be careful before starting to consume ABC juice. Please consult a medical professional for safety and monitored consumption.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

