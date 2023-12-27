ABC Juice: 5 Health Benefits Of The Apple, Beetroot And Carrot Combination

Drinking apple, beetroot and carrot juice can help detoxify the body

Drinking juice is one of the easiest ways to load up your diet with plenty of essential nutrients. Many kick start the day with a glass of fresh juice. From the social media famous green juice to the classic orange juice, you have plenty of options to choose from. However, many are still looking for the perfect blend that is not only tasty but can offer multiple health benefits. Well, we've one of the healthiest options that you can easily prepare this winter. It is the ABC juice. Let's find out more about it.

ABC juice stands for

1. Apple

Apples are a good source of fibre, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin E and much more. Apples can help promote gut health, improve heart health, boost digestion and may support weight loss.

2. Beetroot

Beets are nutrient-dense. With minimum calories, beetroot can offer you folate, fibre, vitamin C, potassium, iron, vitamin C and protein.

3. Carrot

Carrots are an excellent source of vitamin A which is essential for your eyes. They are also loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, biotin, fibre and vitamin K.

Benefits of ABC juice

Now you know the ingredients for the ABC juice. Combine these three to prepare a juice that can offer you the following health benefits.

1. May help in weight loss

2. Boosts heart health

3. Detoxifies the body

4. Improves eye and skin health

5. Boosts immunity

All these ingredients are easily available during the winter season. So, try this without any further delay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.