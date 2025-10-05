Try This 5 Minute Protein-Rich Breakfast Option To Kickstart Your Day

Are you looking for a protein-packed breakfast that can be prepared in just a short amount of time? Worry not, nutritionist Palak Nagpal came up with a surprising recipe that can be made in under 5 minutes. In a video posted on Instagram, she says, "Need a protein-packed breakfast option, but you've only got five minutes to prepare it? Well, this is my go-to when I need something quick, filling, and tasty."

Highlighting the beneficial factors of the breakfast option, she continues, "Loaded with protein, antioxidants and fibre, it'll keep you full till lunch and your gut happy. Here's the recipe, save this for your next rushed morning."

Watch the recipe video here:

In the caption, she writes about the key benefits of the recipe. "Looking for a quick, wholesome, and protein-rich breakfast? Try this light yet filling curd-based breakfast bowl packed with fresh veggies, healthy fats, and gut-friendly ingredients," she shared.

Ingredients required for the recipe:

Grated cucumber & carrot

1 cup homemade hung curd (lightly strained, not too thick)

A handful of dry-roasted peanuts

1 tsp soaked sabja seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

For the tadka: Ghee, hing, curry leaves, mustard seeds and red chilli.

Check out the recipe for the under-5-minute protein-packed breakfast idea as per the nutritionist -

Step 1: She grates a carrot and a cucumber and transfers a small quantity of the vegetables into a bowl.

Step 2: Gradually, she adds what appears to be a wholesome amount of yoghurt and spoonfuls of overnight-soaked chia seeds.

Step 3: She adds hing, curry leaves, mustard seeds and red chilli to the heated ghee, and pours the tadka over the bowl, followed by a nice portion of peanuts for that perfect crunch and flavour.

Step 4: In the final step, the nutritionist can be seen thoroughly mixing the ingredients.

That's it, the breakfast option is ready to savour.

In the concluding note, she writes, “This 5-minute breakfast recipe is refreshing, probiotic-rich, protein-packed, and keeps you full without feeling heavy - ideal for busy mornings.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.