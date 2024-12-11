Beetroot Juice As A Pre-Workout to Boost Your Energy? Nutritionist Reveals

Whey protein and flavour-infused muscle gainers are popular pre-workout beverages among gym goers. While these supplements are believed to boost energy and enhance performance, there's a lot of controversy around their possible side effects. Whey protein drinks might be difficult for many people to digest as they can lead to increased bowel movements, also headaches, lethargy, bloating, acne, nausea and thirst. If you are looking for a natural pre-workout drink that is efficient, increases energy, has an ample amount of protein and has no negative side effects, nutritionist Palak Nagpal is here to help. In an Instagram post, Palak has shared her special beetroot juice recipe, which can be helpful as a pre-workout drink for gym goers.

To make the juice at home, all you have to do is blend a beetroot in a mixer with a little water to turn it into juice. Next, add a spoonful of MCT oil, specifically cold-pressed virgin coconut oil to the mix and drink. “This combination boosts blood flow, reduces the oxygen your body needs during exercise and enhances endurance,” she writes.

Palak Nagpal also quotes a study about the advantages of beetroot juice. She writes, “In one study, researchers had two groups: one drank beetroot juice and the other didn't. The group drinking beet juice showed significantly improved oxygen efficiency and increased red blood cell production, enhancing the blood's ability to carry oxygen. Plus sipping beet juice made their energy production far more efficient.”

In a previous post, Palak Nagpal shared the recipe for egg pancakes. Here are the instructions:

1. Whisk eggs with milk, honey, pinch of salt and baking powder. Once smooth, fold in the wheat flour to form a thick batter.

2. Pour into an ice tray (fill halfway if cubes are large) and freeze.

3. Cook straight from frozen when needed. Pan-fry until golden on both sides.

4. Serve with dark chocolate drizzle, fruits or toppings of your choice.

Try these healthy and tasty recipes at home for improved fitness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.