Waking Up At 3 AM? Expert Says Your Breakfast Could Be The Culprit

Many people blame restless nights on heavy dinners or late-night snacks, but recent research suggests the issue may actually start much earlier in the day. Experts now believe that eating breakfast – more specifically, consuming adequate protein – plays an important role in preventing nocturnal awakenings, especially around the infamous 3 am mark. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains in an Instagram video that while many women are advised to alter their dinner choices to avoid waking up in the middle of the night, research suggests otherwise. She emphasises that irregular blood sugar levels during the day may interfere with sleep cycles at night, saying, “Your nocturnal glucose excursions are decided much earlier in the day.”

Makhija notes that insulin levels remain more stable during the day when protein consumption is "front-loaded" at breakfast. This steadiness later in the evening helps prevent sudden fluctuations in blood sugar. “Stable mornings equal quieter nights,” she says, adding that the body's hormonal rhythms play a crucial role during sleep.

She explains that when blood glucose levels naturally dip between two and four in the morning, the stress hormone cortisol is released. This triggers a sugar rise to "rescue" the body. Makhija adds that this sudden glucose spike can wake individuals in the middle of the night, saying, “The spike is the rescue, the drop is the problem.”

Although increasing protein intake at dinner can be beneficial, Makhija refers to it as "damage control" rather than a real solution. She explains that the "daytime chaos" caused by poor blood sugar control earlier in the day cannot be compensated for at dinner.

“If you want to protect your nights, you have to fix the day because better proteins for breakfast equals to lesser nocturnal glucose excursions,” Makhija says.

In the caption accompanying her video, Makhija elaborates on the science behind nocturnal glucose spikes. She explains that overnight glucose instability is caused by reduced insulin sensitivity, increased hepatic glucose production, and hormonal pulses of growth hormone and cortisol during sleep.

Citing studies on the 'Second Meal Effect,' Makhija notes that higher protein consumption earlier in the day improves insulin sensitivity for later meals, reduces evening glycaemic variability, and lowers overnight glucose release from the liver.

In a controlled study, even with equal meals, a high-protein breakfast resulted in significantly lower post-dinner glucose levels compared to a low-protein breakfast.

Makhija concludes with a practical framework: prioritise protein at lunch, aim for 25–35 grams of protein at breakfast, and view dinner as "supportive, not corrective." As she puts it, “Your metabolism keeps score all day — not just at night.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.