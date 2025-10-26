Your Plate Holds The Secret To A Good Night's Sleep: Study Finds Link Between Diet And Sleep

If sipping chamomile tea is not helping you drift off, the answer to better sleep might be far simpler - and tastier. A new study has found that what you eat during the day could play a big role in how well you sleep at night.

The 2025 study published in Sleep Health: The Journal of the National Sleep Foundation found that people who eat more fruits and vegetables tend to enjoy longer, deeper, and more restful sleep.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine and Columbia University, found a link between diet and sleep quality.

Participants who filled their plates with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains experienced fewer night-time awakenings and longer periods of deep sleep compared with those who ate less healthily.

The researchers found that people who ate more fruits and vegetables along with more complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, experienced a deep, undisturbed sleep. According to the study, people who ate more than 5 cups of fruits and vegetables per day saw a 16 per cent improvement in their quality of sleep compared to those who ate none.

"Sixteen per cent is a highly significant difference," Dr Tasali noted. "It's remarkable that such a meaningful change could be observed within less than 24 hours."

To investigate, researchers asked healthy young adults to record their meals using an app while wearing wrist monitors that tracked their sleep. They focused on a measure called "sleep fragmentation," which reflects how often a person wakes up or moves between light and deep sleep.

The co-author of the study, Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge, says, "Small changes can impact sleep. That is empowering - better rest is within your control."

The team plans to explore whether diet directly causes better sleep and uncover the biological mechanisms behind it. But for now, the message is clear: a colourful plate might lead to sweeter dreams.