"Disgrace": BJP vs Trinamool After Kali Idol Taken Away In Police Van

A massive political storm is brewing in Bengal over alleged vandalism of a Kali idol at Kakdwip near Sundarbans. The BJP has hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging appeasement. The party has also targetted the state police after they removed the idol in a van.

The Trinamool has accused the BJP of playing politics. "The police have explained it. Some people are trying to play distorted politics out of it. Action is being taken by police," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee's police took away Maa Kali in a prison van! Shame, shame - there's no place to hide this disgrace," posted the BJP's Amit Malviya on X. He also accused the administration of attempting to bury the incident, saying, "Police initially intimidated villagers and locked the temple gates, but had to reopen them after strong protests from locals".

"Instead of arresting culprits, Kali idol was taken into prison van! And seven Hindu protectors were arrested. You can do whatever you want," said Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a post on X.

"In a blatant display of appeasement toward hardline fundamentalists, the failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial and her party leaders have, on multiple occasions, attempted in various ways to hurt the religious sentiments and faith of Sanatan Hindu followers. But such an unfortunate and insulting sight has never before been witnessed in West Bengal," posted Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education, on social media platform.

"The idol of Maa Kali was placed inside a prison van! This incident is not only utterly condemnable but one that compels every devotee to bow their head in shame," he added.