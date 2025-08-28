Shot Of Ghee In The Morning: Is The Trend Actually Healthy?

Believe it or not, social media plays a pivotal role in shaping our daily habits. With easy access, many of us tend to follow both healthy and not-so-healthy trends. From preparing okra water to drinking matcha every day, it's easy to get caught up in one trend or another. While most viral health trends may not live up to expectations, some can actually deliver significant benefits.

One such trend that has gained traction in recent years is the practice of consuming a shot of ghee first thing in the morning. From celebrities to wellness influencers, starting the day with ghee has become increasingly common. However, you may still have questions about the safety and benefits of this ritual. To help you make an informed decision, we spoke to several experts about the advantages, drawbacks, and safety concerns of consuming a ghee shot each morning.

Ghee shot in the morning: Experts reveal how healthy this trend is

Ghee, a nutrient-dense fat rich in medium-chain fatty acids, has long been praised in Ayurveda for its numerous health benefits.

Benefits:

"Ghee is clarified butter made from milk. According to Ayurveda, ghee has a lot of potential therapeutic benefits," said Dt. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Hospital. She further shared the following benefits of this practice:

1. Ghee can improve digestion as it acts as a lubricant, promoting bowel movement and gastrointestinal health

2. Ghee contains butyric acid, known for its anti-inflammatory effects that can contribute to improved gut health and overall immune function.

3. Ghee also exhibits anti-inflammatory effects due to its lipid composition

4. Ghee's healthy fats enhance the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), ensuring that your body effectively utilizes the nutrients from the foods consumed

5. The fatty acids in ghee support brain function, potentially enhancing cognitive performance and focus.

"Ghee can boost energy levels with medium-chain fatty acids, promote skin and hair health with vitamins or fats, support brain function, assist in weight management and metabolism, and could even boost bone and heart health with balanced cholesterol levels and anti-inflammatory fatty acids," said Ms. Jyotika Sharma, Consultant- Dietician & Nutritionist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Are there any side effects?

"It is important to understand the fat composition of ghee, which is 60-70% saturated fat. Consuming it in high amounts can raise LDL cholesterol levels and may lead to arteriosclerosis," explained Dt. Samaddar.

"The use of ghee in the morning might have side effects stemming from its high saturated fat content and calorie density, potentially leading to weight gain and increased LDL cholesterol levels, which heightens the risk of heart disease if overconsumed. Some individuals may also experience digestive issues like bloating or diarrhea, especially those who are sensitive. Excessive consumption may also strain the liver," added Ms. Sharma.

Can you take a shot every day?

Experts recommend consuming a small, moderate amount (1-2 tablespoons) of pure ghee daily, especially in the morning on an empty stomach, as it is generally safe. Many may find it difficult to consume ghee straight; mixing it in a glass of warm water might help.

"Healthy individuals with an active lifestyle can consume daily, but in moderation. Take one tablespoon and mix with water before consumption. But individuals with high cholesterol levels or cardiac history should avoid consuming it on an empty stomach. They can take a tablespoon as part of their balanced diet, rich in fibre and protein," Dt Samaddar advised.

Tips to follow for safe consumption

If you have a pre-existing heart condition, cholesterol issues, or other health problems, exercise caution and talk to a health care provider.

Due to its high saturated fat content, it is advisable to consume ghee in moderation. Overconsumption may lead to elevated LDL cholesterol levels, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Always opt for high-quality, organic ghee, preferably made from cow's milk, to ensure you receive the maximum health benefits without harmful additives.

After taking a shot in the morning, should one avoid ghee for the rest of the day?

"No, you do not have to stay clear of ghee for the remainder of the day after having a shot in the morning; mindful, moderate consumption is the way to go in obtaining the benefits of ghee, which aid digestion and provide energy," explained Ms. Sharma.

With the influence of social media, health trends like drinking a shot of ghee in the morning have found their way into the daily routines of many. While the benefits are appealing, it is essential to approach this trend with informed discretion. Taking a small amount of ghee in the morning can offer many impressive health benefits. When incorporating ghee into your morning routine, consider consuming it in moderation for optimal health, followed by a well-rounded, wholesome breakfast.

(Dt. Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, South Zone, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket)

(Ms. Jyotika Sharma, Consultant- Dietician & Nutritionist, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.