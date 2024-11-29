Here's Why Shalini Passi Starts Her Day With A Shot Of Ghee

Shalini begins her day with a shot of ghee, a traditional Ayurvedic staple

Shalini Passi, the latest sensation on Netflix's "The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", is celebrated not just for her lively charm but also for her carefully crafted beauty diet, which fuels her health, vitality, and radiant glow. The 49-year-old Delhi-based socialite and art collector recently unveiled the secrets of her disciplined, health-conscious eating habits in an interview, highlighting how her diet nurtures beauty from within. Shalini begins her day with a shot of ghee, a traditional Ayurvedic staple renowned for its nourishing benefits. Below we discuss in depth the various health benefits of consuming a shot of ghee first thing in the morning.

Health benefits of consuming a shot of ghee each morning

1. Boosts digestive health

Ghee is rich in butyric acid which is a short-chain fatty acid that helps support your gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in your gut. It also helps maintain a healthy intestinal lining, aids digestion, and alleviates issues such as bloating and constipation.

2. Enhances nutrient absorption

Ghee acts as a carrier for fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K, making it easier for your body to absorb these nutrients. Starting your day with ghee ensures that your digestive system is prepared to efficiently process and absorb nutrients throughout the whole day.

3. Supports weight loss

Contrary to common misconceptions and myths, ghee can actually aid in weight loss. It contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that are quickly absorbed by the liver and used by the body as energy, boosting your metabolism and reducing fat storage.

4. Improves skin health

Ghee is abundant with antioxidants and healthy fats that nourish the skin from within. Regular consumption of ghee can lead to glowing complexion, improved hydration, and reduced signs of ageing like wrinkles and dullness.

5. Strengthens immunity

Butyric acid found in ghee has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. This helps the body fight infections, helps reduce inflammation, and contributes to an overall boost in immunity against illnesses.

6. Enhances brain function

Ayurveda considers ghee as a "sattvic" food, believed to improve and boost mental clarity and focus. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which contribute to brain health, helping in supporting memory and reducing one's risk of cognitive decline.

7. Balances hormones

Ghee is a natural source of healthy fats, which is crucial for hormone production as well as regulation. Including ghee in your morning routine can help balance your hormones.

8. Supports heart health

Although ghee contains saturated fats, moderate consumption can help improve your heart health by increasing good cholesterol (HDL) and reducing the bad cholesterol (LDL). Omega-3 fatty acids found in ghee also contribute to better cardiovascular health.

9. Promotes joint health

The healthy fats found in ghee are anti-inflammatory and provide lubrication for joints. This helps in reducing stiffness and discomfort. Regular consumption of ghee can be particularly beneficial for those with arthritis or other joint-related issues.

Incorporating a shot of ghee to your morning routine can be a simple yet powerful way to improve overall health. However, it's essential to consume it in moderation and ensure it aligns with your dietary needs and lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.