5 Incredible Benefits Of Consuming Ghee On An Empty Stomach - Nutritionist Explains

Ghee is an ancient treasure that we've been gifted with, and something we cannot imagine our cooking without. Loved for its rich and aromatic flavour, it has the power to instantly enhance the taste of any dish. However, ghee has a bad reputation for being unhealthy. Many people avoid it completely, thinking it will lead to health issues, including weight gain. However, the reality is quite the opposite. Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share insights about the benefits of consuming ghee on an empty stomach. When consumed in moderation, it can do wonders for your overall health. Read on to see how.

Here Are Some Amazing Benefits Of Consuming Ghee On Empty Stomach:

1. Improved Digestive Health

Do you often suffer from digestion-related issues? If so, consuming ghee in the morning could be quite beneficial for you. Nmami explains that ghee is a powerhouse for digestive health and can keep issues such as bloating and gas at bay. This is because ghee helps stimulate the secretion of stomach acids, kickstarting the digestive process and ensuring a smoother breakdown of food. When this happens, it leads to better absorption of nutrients from your food, thus improving digestion.

2. Helps In Detoxification

Detoxification is essential as it helps our body eliminate harmful toxins. Ghee helps achieve this effortlessly, ensuring you feel fit and healthy in the morning. Agarwal states that according to Ayurveda, ghee is known to kindle the 'agni' - the digestive fire. This, in turn, helps flush out toxins (ama) that accumulate in the body. Furthermore, ghee also contains butyric acid, which serves as a key energy source for colon cells, aiding in the body's natural cleansing process.

3. Good For Gut Health

The fact that ghee helps detoxify the body makes it great for your gut. If your gut is not healthy, you won't be able to absorb essential nutrients from your food. Nmami shares that if you start consuming ghee every day, you will notice that it is gradually improving your gut lining and helping your bowel movements. So, start following this practice soon and see the incredible results for yourself.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Another reason why you should have ghee in the morning is that it boasts anti-inflammatory properties. Our gut can easily get inflamed if we don't have the right types of foods, leading to several gut issues. To avoid this, Nmami suggests consuming ghee every day as it can be a potential dietary tool for managing conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which often involves gut inflammation.

5. Aids In Weight Loss

Yes, ghee can also aid in achieving your weight loss goals. As surprising as it may sound, it is possible! Several studies suggest that ghee has a fatty acid profile that helps boost metabolism. This can indirectly support your weight management efforts. While ghee can be your ally in this journey, it is still a high-calorie food, so moderation is key to reaping its benefits for weight loss.

Now that you know of these amazing benefits, incorporate ghee into your morning routine and see how it transforms your health. However, remember to listen to your body while starting this practice or consult a healthcare professional. If you experience any discomfort, adjust the quantity of ghee you're consuming. It's best to start with a small amount and then gradually increase the quantity.