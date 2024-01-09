Know The Benefits Of Drinking Ghee Coffee In Winters

Ghee coffee can keep you naturally warm during the winter season

Do you start your day with a cup of coffee? Sipping hot coffee on a winter morning can give you a quick boost of energy. However, not many know that one simple ingredient can make your usual cup of coffee more nutritious. And that is ghee! The golden liquid or ghee is loaded with healthy fats that can elevate the nutritional value of foods and drinks without any extra effort. Similarly, ghee coffee is now an official drink that you can start your day with. Many Bollywood celebrities have also made this drink popular on social media. Here, let's discuss the many benefits of drinking ghee coffee during the winter season.

Ghee coffee health benefits you must know

1. Boosts energy levels

Ghee coffee can provide you with a longer-lasting energy boost compared to regular black coffee. When you consume plain coffee, you experience a sudden spike of energy followed by a quick drop. However, adding ghee can slow down this process. The healthy fats in ghee slow down the process absorption of caffeine present in coffee, preventing sudden spikes and crashes of energy.

2. Provides healthy fats

It is essential to include healthy fats in your diet. Desi ghee is one of the best sources of omega-3, 6 and 9. It can help you boost heart health, metabolism and enhance brain function.

3. Good for your gut and digestion

Many often experience acidity after having coffee first thing in the morning. Adding ghee to your coffee could be the ultimate solution. The healthy fats can make it easy for the digestive system to handle coffee on an empty stomach.

Fatty acids in ghee are also well-known for stimulating the digestive process and better gastrointestinal health.

4. Keeps you warm

Ghee coffee can keep you naturally warm from the inside. As the temperature continues to drop in the northern parts of the country, such foods and drinks can come to your rescue.

To prepare ghee coffee, brew your regular coffee for some time and add one tablespoon of ghee to it. Stir it for a while and turn off the flame. Later, you can add a sweetener of your choice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.