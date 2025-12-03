Does Vladimir Putin Use A Smartphone? What Top Russia Official Said

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be on a two-day visit to India on December 4 and 5. Apart from holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin will also attend a state banquet and review the India-Russia "special and privileged strategic partnership."

While most world leaders travel with an entourage and heavy arrangements are in place for them, Putin stands out for the "security web" around him. But does he use a mobile phone?

Faced with threats at every step of the way, the Russian President doesn't own a smartphone, according to AFP News.

At a meeting with scientists and academics in 2018, Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Nuclear Research Institute, mentioned that "everyone has a smartphone in their pocket." Responding to this, Putin said, "You said that everyone has smartphones. But I don't have a smartphone."

During an interview with a Russian news channel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed, "As far as I know Putin doesn't have a phone." He said, "Using a smartphone puts one's privacy and security at risk and this poses a great danger particularly to any high-profile leader."

People, however, believe the real reason might be different from what is publicly said.

Putin once told the Russian news agency TASS that mobile phones were completely banned inside Kremlin, which is both the center of government and President Putin's residence. He said that he doesn't use a smartphone. If he needs to communicate with someone, he uses an official phone line instead.

Putin has admitted several times that he isn't very good with modern technology. He has also expressed concerns about some of the content available online.

During his meeting with school children in 2017, Putin said, "He barely uses the internet." He has also criticised the internet, calling it a "special project of the CIA" and saying it is "half pornography."

Earlier, Putin said he does not use a mobile phone because he does not trust such devices or anything connected to the internet and avoids mobile phones mainly for security reasons. It is also said that even when phones or other internet-connected gadgets are around, they are kept away from him.

When Putin travels to another country, his security team takes extensive precautions. From the hotel where he will stay to the food he will eat, everything is carefully checked before he arrives. The areas where he stays are even sanitised and cleaned by his security personnel to make sure they are safe.

Not just that, the food served to Putin is specially tested to prevent any chance of poisoning or contamination.