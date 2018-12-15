Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Application Process Begins; 6 Important Points Parents Should Know

Delhi nursery admission 2019 process begins, read all you need to know here

The application window for the Delhi nursery admissions opened today. The nursery admissions will be conducted for approximately 1,600 private schools in the national capital and according to a notification released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) yesterday, distance of student's residence from school, sibling quota, parents being alumni of the school, single child, first child are some of the criteria listed by schools for admissions to the entry level classes. The last date of submitting application forms for nursery class admission for 2019-20 session is January 7.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Important dates

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: December 15, 2018

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: January 7, 2019

First list of selected children (including-Waiting List along with marks allotted under point system): February 4, 2019

The second list of children (including Waiting list along with marks allotted under point system): February 21, 2019

Subsequent list of admission, if any: March 15, 2019

Closure of admission process: March 31, 2019

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Criteria

Distance of student's residence from school, sibling quota, parents being alumni of the school, single child, first child are some of the criteria listed by schools for admissions to the entry level classes. Points applied to various categories and order in which the schools prefer the criteria is vary from schools to school.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Application forms

Online forms are available on the official websites of schools.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Documents needed

For proof of residence the parents will have to produce any one of the document mentioned here:

Ration Card / Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of the child).

Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents

Voter I-Card of any of the parents.

Electricity bill/MTNL Telephone bill / Water bill / Passport in the name of any of the parents or child,

Aadhaar card / UlD card issued in the name of any of the parents.

For siblings criteria:

Most schools in Delhi demand tuition fee reciept or any other school document of the sibling studying in the particular school

For alumni criteria:

Documents which prove the alumnus had passed out Class 10 or Class 12 from the school.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Upper age limit

The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: EWS category

Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). There is however, no schedule of EWS admissions has been released yet.

Click here for more Education News