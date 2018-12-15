Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Application Process Begins; 6 Important Points Parents Should Know

The application window for the Delhi nursery admissions opened today. The nursery admissions will be conducted for approximately 1,600 private schools in the national capital and according to a notification released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) yesterday, distance of student's residence from school, sibling quota, parents being alumni of the school, single child, first child are some of the criteria listed by schools for admissions to the entry level classes. The last date of submitting application forms for nursery class admission for 2019-20 session is January 7.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Important dates
Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: December 15, 2018
Last date of submission of application forms in schools: January 7, 2019
First list of selected children (including-Waiting List along with marks allotted under point system): February 4, 2019
The second list of children (including Waiting list along with marks allotted under point system): February 21, 2019
Subsequent list of admission, if any: March 15, 2019
Closure of admission process: March 31, 2019
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Criteria
Distance of student's residence from school, sibling quota, parents being alumni of the school, single child, first child are some of the criteria listed by schools for admissions to the entry level classes. Points applied to various categories and order in which the schools prefer the criteria is vary from schools to school.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Application forms
Online forms are available on the official websites of schools.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Documents needed
For proof of residence the parents will have to produce any one of the document mentioned here:
Ration Card / Smart Card issued in the name of parents (Mother/Father having name of the child).
Domicile certificate of child or of his/her parents
Voter I-Card of any of the parents.
Electricity bill/MTNL Telephone bill / Water bill / Passport in the name of any of the parents or child,
Aadhaar card / UlD card issued in the name of any of the parents.
For siblings criteria:
Most schools in Delhi demand tuition fee reciept or any other school document of the sibling studying in the particular school
For alumni criteria:
Documents which prove the alumnus had passed out Class 10 or Class 12 from the school.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Upper age limit
The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.
Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: EWS category
Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG). There is however, no schedule of EWS admissions has been released yet.
