Nursery Application Process In Delhi From Tomorrow

The time has come for all those parents in Delhi who were waiting for getting their tiny-tots in to a school of their choice. The application window of the Delhi nursery admissions will open tomorrow with private schools making their criteria public on Friday. The nursery admission process will be conducted for approximately 1,600 private schools in the national capital and according to a notification released by the Directorate of Education (DoE) today, distance of student's residence from school, sibling quota, parents being alumni of the school, single child, first child are some of the criteria listed by schools for admissions to the entry level classes.

The last date of submitting application forms for nursery class admission for 2019-20 session is January 7, 2019.

Twenty-five per cent seats in pre-school, pre-primary and Class 1 will be reserved for economically weaker sections/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG).

The directorate in a notification earlier had instructed all private schools to upload their criteria (with points for each criterion) for admission in open seats, on its official website by December 14.

There is however, no schedule of EWS admissions has been released yet.

The government has also set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

The proposal for an upper age limit was challenged in court last year.

Though a Delhi High Court order last year had allowed the imposition of the upper age limit, the DoE had decided that the order will be applicable only from 2019 academic session. Apart from the abolished criteria, the schools have been given autonomy to come up with their own points system.

Delhi nursery admission 2019: Schedule

Commencement of admission process and availability of forms: December 15, 2018

Last date of submission of application forms in schools: January 7, 2019

Uploading details of children who applied to the school for admission under Open Seats: January 21, 2019

Uploading marks (as per point system) given to each of the children who applied for admission under open seats: January 28, 2019

The date for displaying the first list of selected children (including-Waiting List along with marks allotted under point system): February 4, 2019

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the first list: February 5 to 12, 2019

The date for displaying the second list of children (including Waiting list along with marks allotted under point system): February 21, 2019

Resolution of queries of parents, if any (by written/email/ verbal interaction) regarding allotment of points to their wards in the second list: February 22 to 28, 2019

Subsequent list of admission, if any: March 15, 2019

Closure of admission process: March 31, 2019

(With PTI Inputs)

