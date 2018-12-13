Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Private Schools To Release Eligibility Criteria Tomorrow

Delhi Nursery Admission 2019: Eligibility Criteria Update

The race for nursery seats, in the national capital, will officially kick-start from December 15 and tomorrow the eligibility criteria for the admission will be released. Directorate of Education of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has instructed private schools to release the eligibility norms for the nursery, kindergarten and class 1 admission tomorrow. 1600 private schools, in the city, will come up with their own criteria and point systems, which will decide the final admission list. The enrolment process will end in March.

Delhi Nursery Admission Schedule

Application submission will continue till January 7 and the first admission list is expected on February 4.

Following a Delhi High Court order, the government has capped the age for the nursery admission this year. The government has set an upper age limit of less than four years to be eligible for nursery, less than five years for kindergarten, and less than six years for admission to Class 1.

25% of the total seats will be reserved for those belonging to economically weaker sections/ disadvantaged groups (EWS/ DG) category.

'No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website,' the Directorate has said. 'Each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission of admission,' it added.

