Delhi Makes Aadhaar Mandatory For Income Certificate: What It Means For You

If you're planning to apply for any government welfare scheme in Delhi, your Aadhar card is now a must. The Delhi government has made Aadhaar mandatory for issuing income certificates, a document required to access several financial benefits.

The move, approved by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, is aimed at preventing misuse and ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries get subsidies and aid.

Why This Matters

Income certificates are used to determine eligibility for a wide range of Delhi government schemes, including:

Tuition fee reimbursement for SC/ST/OBC students

Old age and widow pensions

Financial help under Delhi Aarogya Kosh

Other state-funded welfare schemes

Now, without linking your Aadhar, you won't be able to get this certificate.

"Furnishing proof of Aadhaar should be made mandatory," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said in the proposal.

Backed by Law

The decision falls under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, which allows state governments to make Aadhaar-based verification compulsory for schemes that use money from the Consolidated Fund of India or State.

This step follows a UIDAI advisory from 2019, which empowered states to enforce Aadhaar authentication for welfare benefits.

What If You Don't Have Aadhaar?

Don't worry, you won't be turned away. But you'll need to start the enrolment process first.

Here's what you'll need depending on your situation:

For Adults without Aadhaar:

Aadhaar Enrolment Slip, and one valid document like:

Bank/Post Office Passbook

PAN Card

Passport

Kisan Passbook

Driving Licence

For Children/Minors:

Aadhaar Enrolment Slip or Biometric Update Slip

Plus Birth Certificate or School ID card with parent's name, signed by the school principal

This ensures that even those who haven't enrolled yet can still access schemes, as long as they start the process.

Government to Run Awareness Campaign

The Revenue Department has been asked to spread awareness across Delhi so that residents don't miss out on benefits due to lack of information.

"It's crucial that genuine beneficiaries are not left out because they don't know the new requirements," said a senior official from Raj Niwas.

What You Should Do

If you're planning to apply for or renew benefits that require an income certificate:

Check your Aadhaar status

Start enrolment if you haven't already

Gather necessary documents

Keep an eye out for official announcements or camps in your area

This decision is part of the government's broader push to bring more transparency and accountability to welfare schemes in Delhi.

While it may mean an extra step initially, Raj Niwas officials say the process will become faster and smoother in the long run, with less paperwork and more direct delivery of benefits.