A Beginner's Guide To Delhi Nursery Admission The Delhi nursery admission procedure is expected to begin in January and the last date to submit applications will occur in January.

Another nursery admission season is approaching. Since the nursery admission or pre-primary admission is considered as one of the most important steps in the whole education process, parents in Delhi also, like everywhere, are not taking chances and they are putting all the efforts to get that single seat for their child. As the whole Delhi nursery admission procedure is full of tension, confusion and scrambling, here, we are trying to make things a bit simpler.



Know these things:



Criteria and Rules

All you may need to know in the Delhi nursery admission process, mostly, are criteria and rules.



There are very less criteria in Delhi for getting an admission for your tiny tots in a nursery school. But, most of the times, either the criteria set by the government of the time are dragged to legal hassles or confused the parents. Till 2016, there were three major criteria, neighborhood, alumni (parents as alumni) and siblings (siblings attending the same school). Last year, the government had notified the neighborhood criteria for the schools working in land provided by Delhi Development Authority, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.



So, beware of the criteria... as well as the



Schools



The school you are selecting for your child is also important in Delhi nursery admission. Getting admission in a nursery of a prominent school will somehow assure your child best and standard education in the future. So, look for fee, infrastructure, distance to school, academic standard and curricula, and the popularity of the school as yardsticks to register in a school. Read this article to know more:



Research



As a parent you will have to do your own research before getting involved in the whole Delhi nursery admission process. Talk to parents who were successful in getting their child admitted in the past. Prepare a list of schools you want your child to get registered. Prepare the list of the criteria each school notifies. Compare and analyse the lists.



Registration



Some parents apply to only those schools they wish to see their child study there. But that's foolishness.



First wise step in this process is; apply to all those schools possible.



Second; block the seat you get in the first place, then wait for other lists to come, including your dream school. You will be able to cancel the first admission, if you are chosen for a better school later.



Dates



Knowing the dates is very important. In this season too, the Delhi nursery admission procedure is expected to begin in January and the last date to submit applications will occur in January. If we follow the last year's pattern, the first list of selected candidates, including those waitlisted, along with marks allotted under the point system, will be announced by schools in February. The second list, if any, is also expected on February and the admission process is may conclude by March.



