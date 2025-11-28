Key Parameters For Admission To Nursery Class In Delhi Private Schools 2026-27

Private schools in Delhi have started releasing their criteria for admission to nursery class for 2026-27 academic year. In most of the schools the parameters for selection of students depends on distance, sibling preference, alumni connection and staff wards. The following are criteria listed from some of the schools in the national capital.

Indraprastha International School in Dwarka has allotted 55 points to applicants living within 0-12 km of the school, followed by 45 points for those residing 12-15 km away and 35 points for distance beyond 15 km. It has also assigned 15 points each for sibling, alumni and staff ward categories.

For children living within a 4-km radius or in areas covered by school transport, Tagore International School in East of Kailash has given 50 points. Under the 'status of the child' category, the school has allotted 30 points for first-born children and 20 for second-born, along with 10 points each for siblings, alumni and staff wards.

Among other schools, Darbari Lal DAV Model School in Pitampura has given the highest known weightage to distance, marking 80 points for applicants living within 0-2 km, 70 points for 2-5 km and 60 points for 5-8 km. Sibling and alumni categories carry 10 points.

New Green Field School in Alaknanda has allotted 60 points for distance, 10 for siblings, and 15 each for parent alumni and girl child or first-born male child categories.

Amity International School in Saket has assigned 30 points for neighbourhood or distance, 20 for siblings and staff wards and 30 for alumni.

NK Bagrodia Public School in Rohini has allocated 70 points for neighbourhood, with 70 points for applicants within 1 km, 65 for 1-3 km, 50 for 3-6 km and 55 beyond that range. Siblings and staff wards get 20 points and alumni 10, respectively.

Sanskrit Public School in Chanakyapuri has assigned 30 points for distance, which will be measured through the shortest route on Google Maps. It has given 25 points each for siblings and parent alumni.

Meanwhile, St. Michael's Senior Secondary School on Pusa Road has prioritised practising Christian minority applicants with 40 points, followed by 30 points for distance, 20 for alumni and 10 for siblings.

Key dates

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), the forms for admission to entry level classes will be available from December 4, 2025. The deadline for submitting application forms in schools is December 27, 2025.

The schools are required to upload the details of all applicants on January 9, 2026 followed by the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

The first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026.

Parents can raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026.

The second list will be issued on February 9, 2026.

The admission process will close on March 19, 2026.

Age criteria

For the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school.

With inputs from PTI