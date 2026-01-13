Delhi Schools To Release Nursery And Class 1 Admission Lists With Points Based Criteria

The Delhi schools will upload the first list of candidates with points allotted for admission in entry level classes Nursery, KG and Class 1 on January 16, 2026. Children will be allotted marks under the points system based on factors such as neighbourhood distance, sibling criteria, alumni status and other parameters laid down by the Directorate of Education guidelines.

Thereafter the first list of selected candidates will be released on January 23, 2026.

Parents will have the option to raise queries regarding point allocation from January 24 to February 3, 2026.

The second list of selected candidates will be issued on February 9, 2026.

The admission process for entry levels classes in Delhi will close on March 19, 2026.

Age criteria

For admission to the 2026-27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for class 1 as on March 31, 2026. Schools may grant age relaxation of up to one month at the level of the head of school.

The DoE had noted earlier that children admitted to Nursery in 2025-26 will automatically move to KG in 2026-27, and those in KG in 2025-26 will move to Class 1. Admissions to Nursery for 2026-27 will therefore apply strictly to children who have completed three years but not completed four years by March 31, 2026.