IP University To Begin Admission Process For 2025-26 Session On This Date

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will commence the admission process for the 2025-26 academic session from February 1. The university is offering over 40,000 seats across its 106 affiliated colleges and 18 university schools. Classes for the new session are set to begin on August 1.

Programmes And Admission Criteria

GGSIPU provides 34 undergraduate, 46 postgraduate, and 40 PhD programmes. Admissions for vacant seats in 20 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses will be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Additionally, national-level entrance exams such as JEE Main, NEET UG/PG, CAT, CMAT, NIMCET, CLAT UG/PG, UCEED, and NATA will be considered for specific courses. Some programmes will admit students based on merit in qualifying examinations.

New Courses Introduced

For the upcoming academic session, GGSIPU has introduced several new programmes, including:

MSc in Molecular Diagnostics

MSc in Microbiology

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Three-year LLB

PG Programme in Applied Geoinformatics

PG Diploma in Radiological Physics

Reservation For Single Girl Child And Sports Quota

The university has allocated one seat per programme in its university schools for single girl child candidates. Additionally, up to 2% of the total intake in each programme will be reserved under the sports quota.

CET 2025 Schedule And Counselling

The university will conduct 52 Common Entrance Tests (CETs) between April 26 and May 18. Counselling for MBA (through CAT), LLB, and LLM (through CLAT UG/PG) will start on May 1, while online and offline counselling for other courses will commence on June 2.

Candidates will be required to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 2,500, which includes the registration and counselling participation charges.

Key Updates For 2025 Admissions

EWS Scholarship Fund Increased: The financial ceiling for the EWS scholarship has been raised from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.

More Seats Added: Around 250 additional seats have been introduced in various university programmes, following the addition of 1,600 seats last year.

Changes In Admission Criteria: