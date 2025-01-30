IP University To Begin Admission Process For 2025-26 Session On This Date

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will commence the admission process for the 2025-26 academic session from February 1. The university is offering over 40,000 seats across its 106 affiliated colleges and 18 university schools. Classes for the new session are set to begin on August 1.
Programmes And Admission Criteria
GGSIPU provides 34 undergraduate, 46 postgraduate, and 40 PhD programmes. Admissions for vacant seats in 20 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate courses will be conducted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Additionally, national-level entrance exams such as JEE Main, NEET UG/PG, CAT, CMAT, NIMCET, CLAT UG/PG, UCEED, and NATA will be considered for specific courses. Some programmes will admit students based on merit in qualifying examinations.
New Courses Introduced
For the upcoming academic session, GGSIPU has introduced several new programmes, including:
- MSc in Molecular Diagnostics
- MSc in Microbiology
- Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
- Three-year LLB
- PG Programme in Applied Geoinformatics
- PG Diploma in Radiological Physics
Reservation For Single Girl Child And Sports Quota
The university has allocated one seat per programme in its university schools for single girl child candidates. Additionally, up to 2% of the total intake in each programme will be reserved under the sports quota.
CET 2025 Schedule And Counselling
The university will conduct 52 Common Entrance Tests (CETs) between April 26 and May 18. Counselling for MBA (through CAT), LLB, and LLM (through CLAT UG/PG) will start on May 1, while online and offline counselling for other courses will commence on June 2.
Candidates will be required to pay a one-time application fee of Rs 2,500, which includes the registration and counselling participation charges.
Key Updates For 2025 Admissions
EWS Scholarship Fund Increased: The financial ceiling for the EWS scholarship has been raised from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3.5 crore.
More Seats Added: Around 250 additional seats have been introduced in various university programmes, following the addition of 1,600 seats last year.
Changes In Admission Criteria:
- BSc Nursing (Post Basic): Selection will now include interviews and qualifying exam merit, along with CET scores.
- BSc-MSc Dual Degree (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics): Previously based on JEE Main and CUET; now CET and qualifying exam merit will also be considered.
- MS in Packaging Technology: GATE, UGC-NET, and CSIR-NET have been added alongside CET and CUET.
- BS in Packaging Technology: Admissions will now consider CET, CUET, JEE Advanced, JEE Main, and NEET scores.
- MTech in Food Processing & Biotechnology: Selection will be based on GATE, CET, and qualifying exam merit.
- Prospective students are advised to visit the university's official website for detailed admission guidelines and eligibility criteria.