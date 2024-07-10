IP University Releases Schedule For Lateral Entry To BTech Programme

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the admission schedule for Lateral entry to BTech programme for diploma holders. Candidates with diploma who have registered for the Centralised Online Counselling for admission to various programmes at IP University can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information.

The schedule shared by the university will be followed after the declaration of results of Round 1 for academic year 2024-25. The applicants of the programme will be required to make payment of part academic fee of Rs 96,000 through NET banking/credit or debit card. The last date for submitting a part of the academic fee is July 12, 2024.



Candidates allotted seats in the Round 1 of Online Counselling will have to submit his/her willingness in the form of Float/Freeze option for subsequent rounds of online counselling. The last date for filling the application form for Float/Freeze option is July 12, 2024. After every round of Counselling, if the candidate is satisfied with the seat allotted to him and does not want to participate in subsequent rounds of counselling for upgradation, he can freeze the allotted seat by clicking the freeze option. In case, the candidates wishes to upgrade his choice by participating in the next round of counselling, he must choose float option.



The deadline for printing of provisional seat allotment for Round 1 is also July 12, 2024.



Candidates who wish for online withdrawal of admission after payment of Part Academic Fee can do so by July 12, 2024. After depositing of academic fees, if a candidate wants to withdraw the admission against the allotted seat, he/she can apply for withdrawal by clicking on the withdrawal option available in his account in the admission website within the specified time period.

The schedule for the Round 2 of online counselling for filling of choices and preferences will begin from July 13, 2024 and conclude on July 15, 2024. Candidates who have filled online application form, paid the requisite application fee of Rs 1500 and also paid counselling participation fee of Rs 1,000 can apply for the Round 2 counselling from July 13, 2024 to July 15, 2024.

The tentative date for the declaration of result of Round 2 of online counselling is scheduled for July 16, 2024.



Candidates who qualify the Round 2 of online counselling will be required to make part academic fee of Rs 96,000 through Net banking/ credit and debit card by July 18, 2024.

Candidates allotted seat in the online counselling will have to submit his/her willingness by either Floating or Freezing option for subsequent rounds of online counselling.



The printing of provisional seat allotment can be done by July 19, 2024.



The online withdrawal of admission after payment of part academic fee is July 20, 2024.



The schedule for the Round 3 of online counselling will be notified later.

