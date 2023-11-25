National Testing Agency Releases Scores For PhD Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scores for the PhD entrance test that was conducted for admission to the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 2023.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check their scores.

The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on October 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023. The test was planned for 50,971 candidates, of which 35,896 had appeared for the exam. The medium of the question paper was English and Hindi.

PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU 2023 examination was also conducted at 114 centres in 86 cities.

The National Testing Agency had earlier displayed the answer keys and recorded responses of candidates from November 8, 2023 to November 10, 2023 and invited challenges through public notice. Around 320 Answer Key challenges were received out of which 221 were the unique challenges.

The challenges were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for review. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the final answer keys were prepared which were used in preparing the result of PhD entrance test.