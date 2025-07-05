CUET UG Result 2025: Exam Body NTA Releases List Of Top-Scoring Candidates

CUET Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 4 declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 for admissions to undergraduate programmes in Central Universities and other participating institutions across the country. Alongside the results, the agency has also released the list of candidates who secured the highest NTA scores across five subjects.

This year, a total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for the examination, with 10,71,735 candidates appearing in the test conducted between May 13 and June 4 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in 300 cities, including 15 international locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, and Washington.

The examination was offered in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and others. A total of 322 unique question papers and 1,059 total question papers, including 13 languages (total 57,940 questions), were administered over a period of 19 days in 35 shifts.

Top Performers

According to NTA, only one candidate managed to score 100 percentile in four out of five opted subjects. Additionally, 17 candidates scored 100 percentile in three subjects, 150 candidates in two subjects, and 2,679 candidates achieved 100 percentile in one subject.

List of Candidates Securing Highest NTA Score In Five Subjects:

Category-Wise Participation

Among the total registered candidates, 6,08,705 belonged to the General category, 4,44,227 to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), 1,44,289 to SC, 84,461 to ST, and 73,017 to EWS. The total number of universities participating in CUET UG 2025 stood at 239.

The results have been prepared based on the final answer keys reviewed by subject experts and are now available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.