CUET UG 2025 Results Out: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

CUET UG 2025 Results Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the CUET UG 2025 Results for the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The results are based on the final answer key released on July 1, 2025. After addressing objections raised by candidates, 27 questions were withdrawn.

Highlights: CUET UG 2025 Toppers

• 1 candidate scored 100 percentile in 4 subjects.

• 17 candidates achieved 100 percentile in 3 subjects.

• Over 13 lakh students appeared for CUET UG 2025, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate programs at central, state, and participating universities across India.

CUET UG 2025 Scorecard: How to Download

To check your CUET UG 2025 result and download the scorecard, follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official NTA website: https://nta.ac.in

2. Click on the "CUET UG 2025 Results" link available on the homepage

3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN

4. Click on "Submit"

5. Your CUET UG 2025 scorecard will be displayed

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference

What's Next After CUET UG 2025 Results?

Now that the CUET UG 2025 results are out, here's what you should do to move forward in the admission process:

1. Check Cut-Off & Merit Lists

• Visit the websites of universities you applied to

• Look out for CUET-based cut-offs and merit lists

2. Register for Counselling

• Universities like Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and others will open counselling portals such as:

• DU CSAS Portal

• BHU UET Counselling

3. Fill Course & College Preferences

• Submit your course preferences on respective university portals

• Ensure accuracy in your choices for better seat allotment chances

4. Participate in Seat Allocation

• Take part in the online counselling and seat allocation rounds

• Based on your score and preferences, you'll be allotted a seat

5. Document Verification & Fee Payment

• Once a seat is allotted, upload or present documents for verification:

• CUET UG 2025 Scorecard

• Class 12 Marksheet

• Government-issued ID proof

• Category/Reservation certificate (if applicable)

• Pay the admission fee to confirm your seat

Direct Link to CUET UG 2025 Results

Click here to check CUET UG 2025 Result

The CUET UG 2025 marks a major step in centralised undergraduate admissions across India. With the results now available, candidates must act promptly and follow university-specific timelines for a smooth admission experience.

Stay updated with official notifications and complete your admission process on time.