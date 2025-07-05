Considering Admission To Delhi University, JNU, Jamia? Here's What You Must Know

With the CUET UG 2025 results now out, thousands of students across India are aiming for top central universities like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET scores on July 4, paving the way for college admissions.

While universities follow their own counselling processes, CUET UG scores remain the primary gateway to most undergraduate programmes.

These are the key points students need to know:

Delhi University is expected to launch the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) soon. In this phase, candidates must log in, pay a registration fee - Rs 250 for General and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD categories - and fill in their preferred courses and colleges.

At present, the DU admissions are completely based on CUET UG scores. Class 12 performance is considered only in rare cases to break ties.

The process involves multiple stages: preference submission, merit list announcement, seat allotment, and document verification. If seats remain unfilled, spot rounds will follow.

Some key eligibility details:

For most BSc (Hons) programmes, students should have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Math, with at least 55% marks in aggregate.

BTech admissions are not CUET-based. Instead, JEE Main Paper 1 scores are required, along with 60% marks in Class 12 PCM.

Top choices like BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) History, and BCom (Hons) remain in high demand. Colleges like Hindu, SRCC, and LSR are expected to see intense competition.

JNU Admissions: CUET Scores, But Own Counselling Route

Jawaharlal Nehru University will also admit students to all its undergraduate programmes through CUET UG 2025. However, unlike DU, JNU follows its own counselling process-not through CSAS.

An official admission schedule is awaited, but the process is likely to begin by mid or late July. Applicants will need to submit:

CUET application form and admit card

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Valid photo ID

Caste or disability certificates, if applicable

JNU's BA (Hons) programmes in foreign languages-like French, Spanish, Russian, and German-continue to be among its most popular courses, offered through the School of Language, Literature, and Culture Studies.

Jamia Millia Islamia: CUET For Most, But Not All Courses

At Jamia, most undergraduate courses are being offered through CUET UG scores. However, a few professional programmes, including BTech, BArch, and BDS, will continue to admit students via JEE Main, NATA, and NEET, respectively.

The university will conduct online counselling process. The university will create merit lists using CUET scores shared by the NTA.

Applicants should keep the following documents ready:

CUET UG admit card and application

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Photo ID (Aadhaar/PAN)

Transfer and migration certificates

Passport-size photographs

Proof of fee payment

Foreign nationals must also submit a valid passport, visa, PIO/OCI card, and a medical fitness certificate.

An official schedule is still awaited, so aspirants are advised to monitor the university's website closely.

Most Popular Subjects In CUET UG 2025

According to NTA, English (subject code 101) was the most attempted paper with over 10.75 lakh registrations and 8.14 lakh actual test-takers. The highest NTA score in English was 241.96.

Other top subjects:

Hindi: 1.21 lakh appeared; top score - 238.06

Bengali: 1,796 appeared; top score - 244.00

Assamese: 1,129 appeared; top score - 220.00