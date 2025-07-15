Delhi University To Release 1st UG Seat Allocation List 2025 On This Date

DU Undergraduate Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi will release the Common Simulated Ranks on the candidates' dashboards at 5 PM today. These ranks are based on preferences submitted until July 14. Following the release of the simulated ranks, the university will reopen the preference change window, allowing candidates to update, revise, add, delete, or reorder their choices.

This window will remain open until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 16. Candidates must ensure that they save their preferences at regular intervals, as only saved preferences will be considered for regular allocation.

The simulated ranks are tentative and generated based on the scores and preferences submitted at the end of Phase 2. These ranks are not final and should not be treated as a guarantee, assurance, or basis for a legitimate expectation of allocation to any program, college, department, or centre.

Record Number of Preferences Received

This year, the University of Delhi has received highest number of candidates aspiring to take admissions to 71,642 seats in 79 programmes offered in 69 Colleges and various of departments of the University.

Following is the summary of data based on preferences submitted through the CSAS portal:

Number of Signups 3,05,357

Candidates Who Submitted Preferences 2,39,890

Unique College + Program Preferences Received 1,68,36,462

Gender-wise Applications Female: 1,27,284 (53.06%)

Male: 1,12,603 (46.93%)

Transgender: 3

Applicants for Orphan Quota 512 (221 Female, 291 Male)

Applicants for Single Girl Child Quota 7,243

Maximum Preferences by a Single Candidate 1,414 out of 1,549 combinations

Average Preferences per Candidate 83

Most Preferred Programmes

Programmes Total Preferences

BCom (Hons) 19,90,966

BCom 15,26,403

BA (Hons) English 12,23,388

BA (Hons) Political Science 9,96,868



Most Chosen First-Preference Programmes



Program First-Preference Count

BCom (Hons) 48,336

BA (Hons) Political Science 15,295

BSc (Hons) Zoology 12,722

BTech Mathematics and Humanities 10,584

BCom 8,939

Top First-Preference Colleges

College First-Preference Count

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 38,795

Hindu College 31,901

Hansraj College 15,902

St. Stephen's College 12,413

Miranda House 11,403



Top 3 BA Programme Combinations

Program Total Preferences

BA (History + Political Science) 7,60,233

BA (Economics + Political Science) 3,88,407

BA (English + Economics) 3,49,367

Stream-wise Choices

Humanities-based programs: 58.89%

Commerce-based programs: 20.89%

Science-based programs: 20.22%

First CSAS Allocation List on July 19

As per the official schedule, the first CSAS allocation list will be published at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.

Trials for Performance-Based Programs, ECA, and Sports Quota

ECA trials: Begin Friday, July 18, 2025

Sports trials: Likely to begin Friday, July 25, 2025

Candidates are advised to check the respective college/department websites for detailed trial dates for performance-based programmes.



Admissions under Performance-Based Programs, ECA, Sports, and CW quota will begin from the third round of allocations.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their dashboards, emails, and the official admission website for further updates and announcements.