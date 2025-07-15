Delhi University To Release 1st UG Seat Allocation List 2025 On This Date

DU Undergraduate Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi will release the Common Simulated Ranks on the candidates' dashboards at 5 PM today. These ranks are based on preferences submitted until July 14. Following the release of the simulated ranks, the university will reopen the preference change window, allowing candidates to update, revise, add, delete, or reorder their choices.
This window will remain open until 11:59 PM on Wednesday, July 16. Candidates must ensure that they save their preferences at regular intervals, as only saved preferences will be considered for regular allocation.
The simulated ranks are tentative and generated based on the scores and preferences submitted at the end of Phase 2. These ranks are not final and should not be treated as a guarantee, assurance, or basis for a legitimate expectation of allocation to any program, college, department, or centre.
Record Number of Preferences Received
This year, the University of Delhi has received highest number of candidates aspiring to take admissions to 71,642 seats in 79 programmes offered in 69 Colleges and various of departments of the University.
Following is the summary of data based on preferences submitted through the CSAS portal:
- Number of Signups 3,05,357
- Candidates Who Submitted Preferences 2,39,890
- Unique College + Program Preferences Received 1,68,36,462
- Gender-wise Applications Female: 1,27,284 (53.06%)
- Male: 1,12,603 (46.93%)
- Transgender: 3
- Applicants for Orphan Quota 512 (221 Female, 291 Male)
- Applicants for Single Girl Child Quota 7,243
- Maximum Preferences by a Single Candidate 1,414 out of 1,549 combinations
- Average Preferences per Candidate 83
Most Preferred Programmes
Programmes Total Preferences
BCom (Hons) 19,90,966
BCom 15,26,403
BA (Hons) English 12,23,388
BA (Hons) Political Science 9,96,868
Most Chosen First-Preference Programmes
Program First-Preference Count
BCom (Hons) 48,336
BA (Hons) Political Science 15,295
BSc (Hons) Zoology 12,722
BTech Mathematics and Humanities 10,584
BCom 8,939
Top First-Preference Colleges
College First-Preference Count
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 38,795
Hindu College 31,901
Hansraj College 15,902
St. Stephen's College 12,413
Miranda House 11,403
Top 3 BA Programme Combinations
Program Total Preferences
BA (History + Political Science) 7,60,233
BA (Economics + Political Science) 3,88,407
BA (English + Economics) 3,49,367
Stream-wise Choices
- Humanities-based programs: 58.89%
- Commerce-based programs: 20.89%
- Science-based programs: 20.22%
First CSAS Allocation List on July 19
As per the official schedule, the first CSAS allocation list will be published at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.
Trials for Performance-Based Programs, ECA, and Sports Quota
- ECA trials: Begin Friday, July 18, 2025
- Sports trials: Likely to begin Friday, July 25, 2025
Candidates are advised to check the respective college/department websites for detailed trial dates for performance-based programmes.
Admissions under Performance-Based Programs, ECA, Sports, and CW quota will begin from the third round of allocations.
Candidates are advised to regularly check their dashboards, emails, and the official admission website for further updates and announcements.