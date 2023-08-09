Delhi University Admission: 2nd Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

Delhi University (DU) will release the second merit list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, August 10, at 5pm, as per schedule. The merit list will be available on the official website of the DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates who have applied for admission to undergraduate programmes can visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in - to check the allotment result.

Once the list is released, candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 10 to August 13. Candidates eligible for admission to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University can report to the colleges based on the list released.

The colleges will check the applications of the candidates against the college allocated. The colleges will process the applications till 04:59 pm on August 14. The last date to pay the fee is August 15.

It is to be noted that if a candidate fails to pay the admission fee, it will be considered a cancellation of the allocated seat. The allocated seat will be forfeited and the candidate will not be considered for any subsequent allocations throughout the year.

Delhi University's 2nd merit list has been released for the colleges which have seats vacant in the undergraduate programmes under various categories after the admissions under the first merit list.

For now, DU has decided to release three allocation rounds. But in case of remaining vacant seats after the third admission round, the schedule for further seat allocation rounds will be released by the university later.

Candidates yet to get an allotment can keep visiting the official website of Delhi University for further admission-related details.

