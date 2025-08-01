Delhi University Releases Round 3 Seat Allocation Schedule For Undergraduate Admissions 2025, Check Details

Delhi University UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi has released the schedule for the third round of seat allocations for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025. The schedule includes key dates for upgradation, mid-entry, and seat confirmation for candidates applying to various UG programmes for the 2025-26 academic session.

Upgrade and Preference Reorder Window

All candidates admitted in Round 1 and Round 2 can opt for seat upgradation based on their higher preferences. This window opened at 5 PM on August 2 and will remain open till 4.59 PM on August 3, 2025. The declaration of upgraded allocations, with auto-acceptance, will be released at 5 PM on August 5. Colleges must verify and approve these online applications by 4.59 PM on August 6. Candidates are required to pay the admission fee by 4.59 PM on August 7.

Mid-Entry Option

The vacant seats will be displayed on August 8 at 5PM. A mid-entry option will be available from 5 PM on August 8 to 4.59 PM on August 10, for candidates who either failed to apply in Phase 1 or couldn't complete Phase 2 of the CSAS-UG process. A non-refundable mid-entry fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable.

Only those who were rejected in the first two rounds due to mapping errors or eligibility issues will be allowed to edit their preferences during this period. The preferences submitted by 4.59 PM on August 10 will be considered for the third round and further allocations.

Third Round Allocation

Third round allocations will be based on the candidate data available as of 5 PM on August 10. Allocations will be announced at 5:00 PM on August 13, covering regular seats as well as CW, ECA, and sports quotas. The declaration of Round 1 results for CW, ECA, and Sports will take place on August 15.

Candidates must "Accept" the allocated seat between August 13 and August 17, with colleges verifying applications till August 18. The last date for fee payment in the third round is 4:59 PM on August 19.

Important Note

The DU has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official admission website admission.uod.ac.in for updates. No grievances regarding data or preferences submitted before August 10 will be entertained.