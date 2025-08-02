Third Round Of Delhi University Undergraduate Admissions Begins, Key Details Inside

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi has begun the process for third round of undergraduate seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2025-26 academic session. The university has opened the window for preference reordering and seat upgradation for candidates admitted in the previous two rounds.

Who Can Participate

The ongoing round allows:

Candidates from Round 1 and 2 to opt for an upgrade to higher preferred college-programme combinations.

Fresh applicants through mid-entry, aimed at those who missed CSAS (UG) Phase 1 or couldn't complete Phase 2 earlier.

Candidates seeking upgrades can also rearrange their previously selected programme-college preferences that were ranked higher than their current allocation.

If upgraded, their admission will be processed automatically by the concerned college, and payment of any fee difference is mandatory to confirm the new seat.

Mid-Entry Window Now Open

A special mid-entry option is available from 5PM on August 8 to 4:59 PM on August 10. Candidates opting for this route must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

This opportunity is open to:

Those who missed earlier CSAS registration phases.

Candidates rejected in previous rounds due to issues like incorrect subject mapping, invalid documents, or not meeting programme-specific eligibility.

Such applicants can now edit their subject preferences and submit revised choices. The seat allocation will consider only those preferences submitted by 5:00 pm on August 10.

Third Round Allocation Details

The third round allocations will be based on the candidate data available as of 5:00 PM, August 10. Notably, the minimum marks and rank cutoffs for this round will differ from previous ones.

The university has clarified that no complaints regarding variations in cutoffs or ranks will be considered.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official DU admission website - admission.uod.ac.in - for timely updates and announcements.

Important Dates for CSAS Round 3