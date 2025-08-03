DU UG Admission 2025: Round 3 Upgrade, Preference Reorder Window Closes Today, Check Details

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi is currently conducting the third round of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2025).

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the earlier rounds have opportunity to upgrade their seats or reorder their preferences. This window to upgrade and reorder preferences will close today, August 3, at 4:59 pm.

Applicants can visit the official DU UG admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in to make necessary changes in their preference order or opt for upgradation. After this deadline, candidates will not be able to modify their course or college preferences for the third round.

Key Dates For CSAS 2025 Round 3

The upgraded seat allotment list will be released on August 5 at 5 pm. Following this, colleges will begin the application approval process from August 5 at 5 pm and continue until August 6 at 4:59 pm. Students allotted upgraded seats must complete their fee payment by August 7 at 4:59 pm to confirm their admission.

On August 8 at 5 pm, Delhi University will publish the list of vacant seats for the next admission round. The mid-entry application window will open the same day and remain available until August 10 at 4:59 pm, offering a fresh chance for those who missed earlier rounds.

The third round of allotments, including performance-based programs like Music, BFA, and PE/HE/S, will be declared on August 13 at 5 pm. For candidates applying under CW, ECA, and Sports Quota, Round 1 results will be announced on August 15 at 5 pm.

Students can accept their allotted seats from August 13 to August 17, and colleges will carry out the verification process until August 18. The final date to pay admission fees for confirmed seats in Round 3 is August 19, 2025, at 4:59 pm.

How To Reorder Preferences Or Opt For Seat Upgrade

Step 1. Visit admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2. Log in using your registered credentials.

Step 3. Go to the 'Preference Reorder & Upgrade' section.

Step 4. Make the necessary changes.

Step 5. Review and submit before 4:59 pm on August 3.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the Delhi University UG admission portal for regular updates related to CSAS 2025, seat allotments, vacant seat lists, and fee payment deadlines.