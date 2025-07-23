Delhi University Releases Sports Trial Schedule For Admissions Under Supernumerary Quota

Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi has released the detailed schedule for sports trials for admission to its undergraduate programmes under the Sports Supernumerary Quota for the academic year 2025-26. The trials will be conducted from July 31 to August 4 across various colleges and sports complexes in Delhi.

Trial Schedule And Venues

The sports trials will cover over 30 disciplines for both men and women, including athletics, badminton, cricket, football, swimming, boxing, judo, squash, shooting, and more. Candidates must report 30 minutes before the scheduled time in their respective sports kits at the assigned venues.

Here is a brief overview of the trial dates:

July 31, 2025 (Thursday): Archery, Athletics, Badminton (Women), Basketball (Men), Cricket (Men), Football (Women), Handball (Men), Hockey (Men), Netball (Women), Swimming, Table Tennis, Wrestling

August 1, 2025 (Friday): Badminton (Men), Chess, Cricket (Women), Fencing, Gymnastics, Football (Men), Kabaddi (Men), Kho-Kho, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball (Men), Weight Lifting

August 2, 2025 (Saturday): Baseball, Basketball (Women), Boxing, Handball (Women), Hockey (Women), Judo, Kabaddi (Women), Softball, Squash, Volleyball (Women)

August 4, 2025 (Monday): Shooting

Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their CSAS (UG) 2025 application form along with a valid photo ID proof.

They must report at least 30 minutes before the scheduled trial time in proper sports attire.

Specific equipment required for certain sports (e.g., Yonex AS shuttle for badminton, Sonex cricket balls, Wilson tennis balls) must be brought by the candidates themselves.

Candidates should be prepared for extended trial durations due to the expected high number of participants.

Parents or guardians will not be allowed inside the trial venues.

Venues for the trials include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, University Polo Ground, Sports Complex at University of Delhi, PGDAV College, Jesus and Mary College, Shyam Lal College, and others across Delhi.

For complete details on game-wise timings, venues, and equipment requirements, candidates are advised to refer to the official DU website.

Apart from CUET, the Delhi University offers admissions to undergraduate courses under 10 supernumerary quotas for 2025-26, including categories like orphans, Sikkimese nominees, single girl children, differently-abled students and children of armed forces personnel, and sports or ECA achievers.