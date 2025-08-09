Over 9,000 Delhi University UG Seats Still Vacant; Mid-Entry Window Open Till Aug 10

Students who have not yet secured admission to Delhi University colleges still have an opportunity, as over 9,000 undergraduate seats remain vacant, according to the list of available seats released by the university's admissions branch.



The university opened the mid-entry window on August 8, providing students with another opportunity for UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the 2025-26 academic session. Applications can be submitted until 4:59 PM on Sunday, August 10, through the university portal, with a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000.

This window allows students to check the list of vacant seats and change their course and college preferences before submitting their applications.

Check college and programme-wise vacant seats for UG CSAS 2025-26 third round.

"Only candidates who were rejected in Round 1 or Round 2 due to incorrect subject mapping, non-fulfillment of program-specific eligibility, or invalid documents will be able to correct their subject mapping and edit their preferences during the mid-entry window. Those who were never offered any seat until Round 2 will also be able to edit their preferences from 5 PM on Friday, August 8, 2025, to 4:59 PM on Sunday, August 10, 2025," the official release states.

"The allocations in the third round will be based on the data of candidates available as of 5 PM on August 10. Therefore, the minimum allocation marks and ranks for the Third Round may differ from those of the earlier rounds. No grievances in this regard will be entertained," it adds.

The university administration aims to fill these remaining seats with qualified candidates through the mid-entry window.

So far, out of 71,624 undergraduate seats, 68,208 have been filled, and 35,889 students have frozen their allotted seats.

Vacancies still exist in programmes such as Science and BCom at off-campus colleges, as well as in BCom and BCom (Hons) courses at Zakir Husain College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Shyam Lal College.

After the mid-entry phase ends, the third round of seat allotment will be released next week. This round will cover general admissions as well as the first allotment lists for performance-based courses like Music, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Physical Education, and admissions under the ward quota.

Candidates allotted seats must accept them between August 13 and 17. The deadline for online fee payment is 4:59 PM on August 19.

The allotment lists for the Extracurricular Activities (ECA) and Sports quotas will be released on August 15.

All candidates are advised to regularly check the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in).