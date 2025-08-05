British Coroner's Report Confirms Sunjay Kapur's Cause Of Death

Businessman Sunjay Kapur - who died last month while playing polo in London, prompting a saas vs bahu power struggle for control of the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group - died of natural causes, British medical authorities said in a letter to his wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, on Sunday.

The Surrey Coroner's office said the investigation "has revealed he (i.e., Sunjay Kapur) died of natural causes" and listed left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease as the causes of death.

The former, or LVH, is a condition in which the muscular wall of the heart's left ventricle thickens, making it harder for blood to be pumped effectively. The condition often develops when the heart is working harder than normal or because of higher blood pressure.

In the latter case, which is also called coronary artery disease, the heart muscle doesn't receive enough blood and oxygen, usually due to narrowed arteries. The most common cause is atherosclerosis, i.e., fats, cholesterol, and other substances collecting in and on the artery wall.

"In light of this, the investigation has now been discontinued pursuant to Section 4 of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009... there will be no need for an inquest," the coroner's office said.

Sources close to Priya Kapur told NDTV this proves there was no 'foul play' and that the report had been shared with Rani Kapur, Mr Kapur's mother, days ago. Her subsequent claims - that he was 'murdered as part of a transnational conspiracy' are bewildering, the sources also said.

Sunjay Kapur with his mother, Rani Kapur (File).

Last week Rani Kapur wrote to Surrey Police and said she has "credible and concerning evidence... that suggests his death may not have been accidental or natural, but may have involved foul play..."

She spoke of records that "point to forgery, dubious asset transfers and legal filings, (and) indications of collusion between individuals who stood to gain financially (i.e., Priya Kapur) from his death.

"... his death may have been facilitated or orchestrated as part of a transnational conspiracy, with the involvement of individuals and entities in the UK, India and maybe the US," Ms Kapur had written.

That letter was the newest twist in an increasingly public family affair that kickstarted with her e-mail to the board of Sona Comstar demanding it postpone an annual general meeting. She identified herself as the 'majority shareholder of the Sona Group', which includes Sona Comstar and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd and alleged she had been "compelled to sign documents" while grieving for her son.

She questioned the decision to appoint "certain people (i.e., Priya Sachdev Kapur)", and said their claim to speak for the family was based on "documents executed by me under coercion".

She said she had information that highlighted "gross illegalities" in company affairs.

'Rani Kapur Not A Shareholder'

Hours later the company responded. In a market filing Sona BLW said Ms Kapur is not a shareholder, majority or otherwise, and had not been one since 2019. The company said in May 2019 a "declaration of significant beneficial ownership" named Sunjay Kapur as the "sole beneficial owner..."

And on her claim about being "forced to sign documents behind locked doors", the board said no documents had been signed or obtained from her since Sunjay Kapur's death.

The third chapter in this drama played out last week. Sona Comstar sent Ms Kapur a cease-and-desist letter, saying her words and allegations had defamed the company.

Ms Sachdev Kapur has not, so far, publicly commented on this matter.

Last month Rani Kapur spoke publicly for the first time after his death. She told news agency ANI: "I still don't know what happened to my son... I'm old now. I need closure before I go..."