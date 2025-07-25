Family Drama, Power Play After Businessman Sunjay Kapur's Death

Dramatic allegations - 'forced to sign documents behind locked doors' and 'left to the mercy of a select few for survival' - were made Friday by Rani Kapur, the mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapoor, hours before an annual general meeting of the family-owned Sona Comstar company.

In an emotional letter to the Sona Comstar board, Ms Kapur identified herself as the majority shareholder of the Sona Group, which includes Sona Comstar, and she had been "compelled to sign various documents without explanation" while grieving the loss of her son, who died in England in June.

She also questioned the company board's decision to appoint "certain people... representing themselves as being the largest shareholders", and said their claim to speak for the Kapur family was based on "documents which were executed by me under coercion and duress".

Sources have told NDTV the "certain people" reference is to Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's wife and Rani Kapur's daughter-in-law, who was to be made a non-executive director.

Ms Kapur demanded the AGM scheduled for 1 pm be postponed by two weeks.

"Despite being under immense mental and emotional distress, I was coerced into signing such documents behind locked doors and, though I've requested repeatedly, the contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," Ms Kapur wrote in her letter.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lawyer representing Rani Kapur, mother of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar says," Rani Kapur is the head of the Kapur family and head of the Sona group. While she is recovering from the death of her only son, a few events have unfolded that… pic.twitter.com/W7zr0fdKeK — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

"Please also take note I have been totally denied access to my accounts and been left to the mercy of a select few for survival. All this, in less than a month of my only son passing away."

Accusing her 'enemies' of trying to usurp her family's legacy while she mourns her son, Ms Kapur said she had been informed of an item on the AGM agenda, i.e., "the passing of a resolution to appoint certain Director(s) as being the representative of the Kapur family".

Ms Kapur made it very clear that she had not been consulted in this decision.

FULL LETTER | ''Gross Illegalities' In Company': Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's Mother

"For the record, I state I have not given any consent or officially nominated any person to come on the board of the company, or any other Sona Group company, after my son's demise, or given any consent to any person to represent me in any capacity before any Sona Group company."

In the letter, which builds up to a Bollywood-style family drama, Ms Kapur also claims information from "well-wishers" had highlighted "gross illegalities" and left her "disturbed".

"At this stage I do not wish to dilate any further on various gross illegalities... except to state, in no uncertain terms, that it is imperative that no decisions are taken without my consent."