Industrialist, Former ACMA President Sunjay Kapur Passes Away At 53 In England

Indian automotive industry leader and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, has passed away in England, leaving the industry and his colleagues in deep shock. The news was confirmed by author and commentator Suhel Seth on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote: "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar ...Om Shanti." Kapur lost his life during a Polo match. He was a Polo enthusiast, owns the Sona Polo team, plays polo himself and participates in domestic and international tournaments.

Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 12, 2025

Sunjay Kapur was a respected figure in India's automotive sector, known for steering Sona Comstar into becoming a global leader in precision automotive components, particularly in the electric mobility space. As the former President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), his leadership played a key role in shaping the industry's growth over the past decade.

His efforts made Sona Comstar a global automotive systems and components manufacturer with facilities in India, China, the U.S., Mexico, and Serbia. He took over as MD in 2015 after his father's passing and later became Chairman. The company supplies critical parts, including EV traction motors and starter motors

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

What makes the news of his passing even more heartbreaking is that just hours before his death, Sunjay Kapur had posted about the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. In his post on X, he expressed solidarity with the affected families: "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

His sudden passing has sent shockwaves across the automotive and business communities, many of whom admired his leadership, vision, and commitment to the industry.