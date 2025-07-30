Kapur Family Drama Episode 3: Sona Comstar's 'Cease, Desist' Letter To Mother Rani Kapur

Episode three of the Kapur family drama played out Monday after automotive parts manufacturer Sona Comstar - part of the Rs 30,000 crore Sona Group - sent a cease-and-desist letter to Rani Kapur, the mother of ex-Chairman Sunjay Kapur, who died in England in June.

The letter said Ms Kapur - who last week claimed majority shareholder status and said she was "coerced" into signing documents supporting the nomination of her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as a non-executive director - had defamed the company and caused it damage.

Ms Kapur and her advisers have not yet responded.

Last week Ms Kapur sent an e-mail demanding the Sona Comstar postpone its AGM.

She claimed she had been coerced into signing documents she did not understand, and was not given time to comprehend. Ms Kapur also said information from "well-wishers" had highlighted "gross illegalities" in the way the company was being run.

She also claimed to be the sole beneficiary of the estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who is widely regarded as having created the country's auto components industry. That estate, she said, includes a majority stake in the Sona Group, which includes Sona Comstar.

Sona Comstar's parent organisation, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., said Ms Kapur had "not been a shareholder since 2019" and, therefore, there was no compulsion to defer this or any other AGM.

Sona BLW said a "declaration of significant beneficial ownership" in May 2019 identified Sunjay Kapur as the "sole beneficial owner..." Ms Sachdev Kapur - his wife - was thereafter nominated to the board.

Sona BLW reiterated its position in its statement Monday; the company said Ms Kapur has 'no locus standi' on any matter related to the company, which is not a "family-run" concern.

It was pointed out that 72 per cent of shares are held by institutional and public investors and that "the promoter entity holds a stake of 28 per cent and exercises no special rights or control."

On Tuesday Rani Kapur told news agency ANI she still does not know what led to her son's death, and said, "I'm old now. I need closure before I go..."

Mr Kapur, 53, died during while playing polo in London on June 12. The cause of death was listed as a cardiac arrest and there were unconfirmed reports he suffered an anaphylactic shock.

