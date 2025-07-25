Who Is Priya Sachdev Kapur, Wife Of Late Businessman Sunjay Kapur, At Centre Of Rs 30,000 Crore Empire

Priya Sachdev Kapur, the wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, is at the centre of a growing dispute over control of a Rs 30,000-crore business empire.



The spotlight turned towards the Delhi-born model-turned-investment professional on July 25 when Rani Kapur, the mother of Sunjay Kapur, wrote a letter to the company's board ahead of its annual general meeting.



Identifying herself as the majority shareholder in the Sona Group, Rani Kapur alleged that she was “compelled to sign various documents without explanation” after her son's death. The letter went on to accuse “certain people” (believed to be a reference to Priya) of falsely claiming to represent the family.



Who is Priya Sachdev Kapur?



Born into a Delhi-based family, Priya is the daughter of automobile dealer Ashok Sachdev. She holds a degree in mathematics and business management from University College London (UCL), and also studied briefly at UCLA.



Early in her career, Priya found herself in the limelight through modelling assignments. She also made a short-lived foray into Bollywood with a cameo in the 2005 film, Neal 'n' Nikki.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently the non-executive director at Sona Comstar and director at Aureus Investment, the Kapur family's investment firm.



Priya began her professional journey in mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse First Boston in London, before returning to India to lead businesses across automotive retail, insurance, fashion and e-commerce, according to her LinkedIn profile.



She later founded TSG International Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and co-created Rock N Shop, one of India's early luxury e-commerce platforms. She also leads Aureus Polo, a team established by her late husband, Sunjay Kapur.



Priya's personal life has often drawn attention, beginning with her first marriage to American hotelier and businessman Vikram Chatwal. Their marriage seemed picture-perfect, but in an interview in May 2025, just weeks before Sunjay's death, Priya reflected on the emotional challenges she faced during that time.



She recalled realising, around the 15th to 20th week of her pregnancy, that their relationship was not what she had envisioned. She said she stayed in the marriage for a while, hoping to make it work for herself and her unborn child. After five years, she decided to separate to focus on her and her daughter's well-being. The divorce was finalised in 2011 after a long custody battle, which she won.



In 2017, she married Sunjay Kapur, who was earlier married to actress Karishma Kapoor.



He died of a heart attack on June 12 during a polo match in England. Priya and Sunjay have a son, Azarias.



Priya now faces public scrutiny and probably a bitter legal battle over succession and control in one of India's leading automobile families. As questions swirl around who holds authority over the Sona Group, all eyes remain on Priya.



