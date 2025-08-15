Advertisement
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Dies At 62

Ramdas Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2.

Read Time: 1 min
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Dies At 62
Ramdas Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support
  • Ramdas Soren, Jharkhand Education Minister, died at age 62
  • He was admitted to a Delhi private hospital on August 2
  • Ramdas Soren was airlifted from Jamshedpur after a bathroom fall
Ranchi:

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren died on Friday, JMM national spokesperson Kunal Sarnagi said.

He was 62.

Ramdas Soren was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted on August 2.

"State Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, is no more," Sarangi told PTI.

Ramdas Soren's condition was critical and he was on life support, Sarangi said.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to the hospital in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the bathroom of his residence on August 2.

A multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition and providing intensive medical care.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

