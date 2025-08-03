Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren Critical, On Life Support In Delhi

Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren is undergoing treatment at a private hospital (File)
- Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren remains in critical condition
- He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the national capital
- Ramdas Soren was airlifted from Jamshedpur to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, continues to be critical, a source said on Sunday.
The 62-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was airlifted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on Saturday in the national capital from Jamshedpur after he fell in the washroom at his residence.
According to the source, Ramdas Soren has been on life support since Saturday, and a multidisciplinary team of senior specialists was closely monitoring his condition.
