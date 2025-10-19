Diwali 2025: 15 Short And Sweet Happy Diwali Messages For WhatsApp, Instagram Status

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India and other countries, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity and emphasise the importance of knowledge and education.

The festival is marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes, exchanging gifts and bursting fireworks. On this auspicious day, devotees make rangoli, hang beautiful torans and put lights to decorate their homes. People also exchange gifts such as sweets and dry fruits among family and friends.

This year, the festival is celebrated across the country on October 20.

On Diwali, wish your family and friends with these sweet messages for your status on WhatsApp and Instagram.

1) Happy Diwali!!! Wishing you a Diwali that's as bright as your smile!

2) May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and prosperity! Happy Diwali

3) Diwali vibes: Sparkle, shine, and lots of love!

4) Wishing you a Diwali that's filled with laughter, love and light!

5) May your Diwali be as sweet as your heart! Happy Diwali

6) Shine bright like a diya this Diwali!

7) Wishing you a Diwali that's bursting with joy, happiness and crackers!

8) May the lights of Diwali guide you towards a brighter future!

9) Diwali wishes: Peace, love and happiness to you and your loved ones!

10) May your Diwali be filled with sparkles, smiles and sweet treats!

11) Wishing you a Diwali that's as special as you are! Happy Diwali

12) May the festival of lights bring you joy, prosperity and happiness!

13) Happy Diwali! Love, laughter and lots of sparkle to you and your family!

14) Shine bright and spread joy this Diwali! Happy Diwali!

15) Wishing you a Diwali that's filled with love, light and laughter!