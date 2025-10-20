Udhayanidhi Stalin's Diwali Wish 'For Those With Faith' Draws BJP's Barbs

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Diwali wish for "those who have faith" has sparked a row, with BJP leaders accusing him of discrimination against Hindus.

Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party chief MK Stalin, said people were hesitant to wish him on Diwali. Speaking about an event, he said, "When I reached the stage, many gave me bouquets, books, and some didn't know what to tell me. Some hesitated whether to wish me on Diwali or not. They thought, 'What if he gets angry if we wish?' I am saying Happy Diwali to those who have faith."

The 47-year-old leader's remarks drew a sharp response from the BJP. Senior BJP leader and former Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan extended Diwali greetings to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. "They are fundamentally Hindu, irrespective of whether they agree or not. We will not wish only those who believe. I strongly condemn Udhayanidhi's remarks," she said.

#WATCH | Chennai | BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan says, "I wish everyone a happy Diwali and we are not like the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. We will be wishing each and every one. I condemn the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister for wishing Diwali only to the believers... Even… pic.twitter.com/fOypeSbqgB — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

"When you greet people from other religions, you don't say it is for those who believe. But when it comes to the Hindu religion, you say it's for those who believe," she said.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said the DMK government lacks basic grace to greet Hindus during festivals.

"It's common knowledge that the DMK is an anti-Hindu party. Once ensconced in power, they are duty-bound to treat every citizen with absolute equality. The Constitution, meticulously crafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, underscores this imperative with unyielding clarity. Yet, the DMK regime lacks even the basic grace to offer greetings for Hindu festivals, choosing instead to spew unrelenting vitriol exclusively against the Hindu faith," Prasad said.

Earlier, in 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin had sparked a row when he said Sanatan Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated". He had compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, drawing strong responses from BJP leaders.