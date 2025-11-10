"Made Of Cardboard": Udhayanidhi Stalin Jabs Actor Vijay, TVK Responds

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has made a veiled attack on actor-politician Vijay, saying that some people have entered politics without ideology or a strong foundation.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebration of DMK, Stalin said, "Ideology is the foundation of DMK. If the foundation is strong, then the fort built on it will also remain strong. Today, some are trying to enter politics without any foundation," he said in an apparent dig at Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a sarcastic tone, he compared Vijay and TVK to exhibition replicas of the Taj Mahal and the Eiffel Tower.

"When we go to exhibitions, we see replica models of the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower. People get excited, take selfies, and feel thrilled. But those are just made of cardboard without any foundation or ideology. A slight touch or wind is enough," he said.

He further emphasised that the DMK was built through sacrifice and struggle, recalling that the party and its leaders had even faced the Emergency.

TVK hit back, questioning Stalin's political journey.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin says DMK was built through sacrifice and struggle. But what is his role in that movement? What protests has he faced? What sacrifices has he made? On what basis was he given the youth wing post and ticket to contest elections?" TVK's Loyola Mani wrote on X.

"Tell us what qualifications you have beyond being the grandson of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the son of (MK) Stalin," he asked.

He said the TVK will defeat the ruling DMK in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.