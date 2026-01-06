Jana Nayagan To Karur Stampede: Vijay Caught Between CBFC Delay, CBI Summon

TVK chief and actor Vijay is facing what his party describes as a "double whammy" from two Central agencies at a politically sensitive moment. This comes as the BJP at the Centre intensifies efforts to draw him into its fold ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections due in a few months.

The immediate flashpoint is the delay by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in clearing Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, slated for a worldwide release on January 9 and projected as the actor's final film before his full-fledged electoral plunge. With certification still pending, the producers moved the Madras High Court, which has directed the CBFC to file its response by tomorrow.

The producers have alleged an "inordinate delay" in certification despite complying with cuts suggested by the Board. They objected strongly to the CBFC's decision to send the film to a revising committee based on complaints made by an unidentified individual. Such a process, they argued, effectively elevates anonymous complainants into "super censors" and runs contrary to the spirit of the Cinematograph Act, which alone should guide the certification authority.

A TVK source told NDTV that the party views the delay as political pressure. "We see this as a clear attempt to push us into the NDA fold. We will fight this legally," the source said. The film is scheduled to release on nearly 5,000 screens worldwide and has generated significant pre-release buzz.

Vijay, who commands a massive fan base, particularly among youngsters and women, is seen as a crucial political factor in the coming elections. Both the BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, have been keen on bringing TVK into their alliance to take on the ruling DMK-led front, which has won three successive elections. Vijay has publicly described the DMK as his "political enemy" and the BJP as his "ideological enemy." The AIADMK-BJP camp believes that Vijay contesting alone could split anti-DMK votes, indirectly benefiting the ruling alliance.

Adding to the pressure, the CBI has summoned Vijay to New Delhi on January 12 in connection with the Karur TVK rally stampede that claimed 41 lives. While the Madras High Court had earlier constituted a Special Investigation Team and the State government set up a one-member inquiry commission, TVK had approached the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe. The Top Court subsequently ordered a CBI investigation monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Indicating that Vijay would cooperate with the probe, the TVK source said the party does not see a political motive behind the summons, though the timing has raised eyebrows. "The CBI is bound to question our leader, just as it summoned others earlier, including our general secretary. We suspect a conspiracy behind the stampede and only an investigation will bring out the truth," the source said.

Soon after the tragedy, the Tamil Nadu Police had attributed the deaths to Vijay's alleged delay in reaching the venue. Vijay rejected the charge, alleging a conspiracy by the ruling dispensation, a claim the DMK has firmly denied.

The BJP has denied any hand in this and said that both agencies are professional bodies. "The BJP isn't behind this. Why would we do and get him more publicity when he's not coming to our side?" said a leader who preferred not to be named.