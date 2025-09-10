Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams EPS For Blocking Ambulance In Tamil Nadu's Vellore

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday once again condemned AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami for deliberately blocking an ambulance from passing in Vellore a few days ago.

Deputy CM, in his speech, said, "The Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami has been travelling around town to town in that campaign bus. At one place, when he was delivering a speech, an ambulance arrived. We saw how he and his men threatened the driver and even the doctors inside the ambulance. That video went viral. They went so far as to stop the ambulance repeatedly and even assaulted the ambulance drivers."

"The public strongly condemned this, asking whether such behaviour was appropriate for a responsible Opposition Leader," Udhayanidhi said.

"When our leader and I are speaking, if an ambulance comes by, we immediately give way. Our party workers also step aside to let the ambulance pass first. Only after the ambulance has gone does our leader resume his speech. That is how a true leader should conduct himself," Udhayanidhi added.

The Deputy Chief Minister further added, "I said before that, your ( AIADMK ) party itself is in a situation where it has to travel by ambulance. Because of the BJP's surgery, the AIADMK movement will end up admitted to the ICU. And even then, it will only be our leader who comes as the doctor to save you."

Recently, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami triggered a controversy after he shouted at an ambulance driver who attempted to pass through his campaign gathering in Anaicut, Vellore district. Health Minister Ma Subramanian strongly condemned EPS's remarks.

Speaking at a political event on Monday, Udhayanidhi said, "This is a political event, and I do not wish to speak much about politics. However, when ministers were speaking, Mr. Ma Subramanian gave a clear response to the allegations made by the Leader of the Opposition and his party. You know well that the Leader of the Opposition has been continuously going on tours. Just about ten days ago, you would have seen what happened."

Tamil Nadu Dy. CM added that a few days ago, Edappadi Palaniswami deliberately blocked an ambulance from passing and kept doing everything possible to cause harm. "This was strongly condemned by the public," Udhayanidhi added.

Udhayanidhi then warned that the people of Tamil Nadu would take strong action against Edappadi Palaniswami.

"If Edappadi Palaniswami fails to understand this, then let me tell you: the people of Tamil Nadu will soon put your party, your movement itself, in a state where it will have to go in an ambulance," he said.

