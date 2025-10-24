AIADMK Leader Denies Setting 10-Day Deadline For EPS Over Expelled Leaders

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and nine-time MLA K. Sengottaiyan has denied issuing a 10-day deadline to party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for reinduction of expelled party leaders.

He said his remarks, which have triggered a row, were "misinterpreted" and reported inaccurately by sections of the media.

"I never said a 10-day deadline," Sengottaiyan told reporters at a wedding event. "I only said efforts should begin in 10 days and that the process could take a month or a month-and-a-half. Please see that clearly. Soon, there will be good news - positive things will happen," he added.

Asked about reports of confusion within the AIADMK, he said: "That's your view."

Last month, Sengottaiyan sparked a political controversy when he tacitly urged the AIADMK leadership to forgive and bring back expelled leaders V.K. Sasikala, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and O. Panneerselvam, arguing that unity was essential to reclaim power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

His remarks were seen as a direct challenge to EPS, who soon after removed Sengottaiyan and several of his supporters from their party positions.

The comments came as the AIADMK continues to reel under three consecutive electoral defeats - the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, and the 2024 parliamentary elections - that have weakened its political base since party founder J Jayalalithaa's death.

Now, with the AIADMK reviving its alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2026 polls, Sengottaiyan's call for unity has gained fresh relevance within party circles.