AIADMK General Council Quietly Opens Door For OPS, TTV Dhinakaran

In a significant political signal ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK General Council today tacitly paved the way for the possible return of expelled leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS) and TTV Dhinakaran into the NDA fold - a development that aligns with the BJP's behind-the-scenes effort to consolidate opposition votes and prevent the splintering of traditional AIADMK support against the DMK.

The shift comes amid renewed speculation that the BJP has been encouraging AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palanisamy (EPS) to allow the two leaders to return under the wider NDA umbrella, even if not directly into the AIADMK.

General Council Hands EPS Absolute Authority Over NDA Alliances

AIADMK has lost three successive elections after Jayalalithaa died. In a carefully crafted resolution, the General Council empowered EPS to decide on the inclusion of NDA constituents who "understand, accept and cooperate with EPS' leadership".

The resolution added that "more like-minded parties are expected to join the NDA to defeat the common enemy, the DMK," a line widely seen as coded messaging about OPS and Dhinakaran.

A senior AIADMK leader, speaking to NDTV on Tuesday, had reaffirmed this direction, saying, "The General Council may tacitly refer to this. You can understand the moves behind these." On seat-sharing arrangements, he restated, "The BJP would allot them under their quota of seats."

Sengottaiyan's Call For Unity And His Exit

The General Council's tone also follows the public demand made earlier by veteran AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who urged the re-induction of V K Sasikala, OPS, and TTV Dhinakaran to strengthen the AIADMK's electoral prospects. Sengottaiyan argued that only a unified house could challenge the DMK effectively. However, his stance was seen as dissent within the EPS-led structure, and he was eventually expelled from the party. Following his removal, Sengottaiyan went on to join Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), signalling his disenchantment with the current leadership.

OPS And Dhinakaran: A Possible Return After Recent Exit

Both OPS and Dhinakaran had recently walked out of the NDA in quick succession, dealing a setback to the BJP's Tamil Nadu strategy. But their comeback now appears increasingly likely.

Dhinakaran has repeatedly attacked EPS as a betrayer for ousting Sasikala despite her role in elevating him after Jayalalithaa's death. He has been demanding a change in leadership in AIADMK. For the BJP, both leaders are central to securing the Thevar-dominant southern vote base, a key factor behind its active outreach. Recent political movements - OPS's visit to Delhi and Dhinakaran's meeting with BJP leaders in Coimbatore - had added momentum to this realignment.

EPS Holds The Cards While BJP Manages Numbers

EPS had firmly resisted any return of his rivals until now, but the BJP has argued that preventing a split in AIADMK votes is crucial to mounting a serious challenge to the DMK. Today's resolution strikes a balance that protects EPS's authority while granting the BJP the flexibility it seeks.

It gives EPS complete control over alliance decisions, allows OPS and Dhinakaran to re-enter the NDA through the BJP's seat quota, and ensures the AIADMK's identity and hierarchy remain intact.

Despite these signals of cohesion, the NDA remains fluid. The PMK continues to face internal divisions between founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani. The DMDK, under Premalatha Vijayakanth, is yet to decide its direction.