AIADMK Within DMK? OPS Entry Rekindles Debate Over Political 'Homecomings'

In the thick of election season, the entry of expelled AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam into the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has triggered a familiar political question in Tamil Nadu: is there now an "AIADMK within the DMK"?

OPS' move adds to a long list of leaders who began their careers in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) but later crossed over to its parent rival - and in many cases, rose to occupy plum posts.

The cycle of exits and returns dates back to MG Ramachandran (MGR), who founded the AIADMK after walking out of the DMK. Yet, in a twist of political irony, leaders from his own cabinet later switched back. His government's first finance minister Nanjil Manojaran and senior leader P U Shanmugam were among those who rejoined the DMK.

During the tenure of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, several prominent faces exited the AIADMK. Leaders such as KKSSR Ramachandran, EV Velu, Raghupathi, and Rajakannappan not only joined the DMK but continue as ministers under Chief Minister MK Stalin, having earlier held portfolios in the Cabinet of M Karunanidhi. Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan is another who shifted loyalty. The DMK also received Thamaraikani, an AIADMK strongman from Virudhunagar district

DMK MP Jagathrakshakan and Raghupathi have also served as Union Ministers, underscoring the national reach some of these leaders achieved after switching camps. More recent entrants include HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Housing Minister S Muthusamy.

Perhaps the most politically symbolic crossover was that of Senthil Balaji. As Leader of the Opposition, Stalin had accused him of running a "fiefdom" in Karur and flagged corruption charges during his AIADMK tenure. Yet, ahead of the 2021 polls, Balaji was inducted into the DMK and made Electricity Minister before stepping down amid money laundering allegations.

Ahead of OPS' formal induction, his supporters - including Manoj Pandian and R Vaithilingam - had already made the switch. Former AIADMK MP V Maitreyan and Thanga Tamilselvan, once a close aide of Jayalalithaa who later won Theni as a DMK Lok Sabha candidate, are among others who crossed over following the AIADMK's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP has seized on the optics. State vice-president KP Ramalingam Jayaprakash said, "DMK should be careful about becoming a hub for people thrown away from AIADMK. Leaders like Senthil Balaji may take over the party soon."

The DMK, however, calls the trend a "homecoming" rather than desperation. Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "The common enemy is the BJP and the aim is to throw it out of Tamil Nadu."