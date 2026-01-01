DMK Youth Wing Member Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault, Murder Of Toddler

A functionary of the youth wing of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, police said.

The victim is the child of the suspect Periyanayagam's live-in partner, who is estranged from her husband, investigators said. According to the police, the child developed health complications in December and was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

However, the girl's biological father suspected suspicious circumstances and raised concerns with the authorities, prompting a detailed probe. A post-mortem examination reportedly revealed internal injuries, strengthening suspicions of sexual assault. The final forensic report is awaited.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "The suspect has confessed to sexually assaulting the baby. We have arrested him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." Police have also invoked murder charges. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and gather additional evidence.

The incident has triggered a political storm in the state, with the opposition accusing the government of failing to curb crimes against women and children. Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), slammed the ruling DMK, alleging that "crime against women is increasing day by day" and that the government's "indifference has emboldened those with a criminal mindset."

Responding to the criticism, the DMK government said stringent measures are in place to deal with crimes against women and children and that the law will take its course. The party pointed to the swift investigation and fast-tracked trials in cases such as the sexual assault case linked to Anna University, where convictions were secured.

With Tamil Nadu heading into Assembly elections in the coming months, incidents involving crimes against women and children are expected to emerge as a key political flashpoint, intensifying the war of words between the ruling party and the opposition.