Expelled AIADMK Leader Asked If Actor Vijay Carries MGR's Legacy. What He Said

Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan – who joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam 24 hours ago – told NDTV Friday morning that he sees echoes of MG Ramachandran – a legendary Tamil actor, ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and founder of the former party – in his new boss.

Sengottaiyan told NDTV he expects 51-year-old Vijay, who will make his electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due early next year, to inherit MGR's considerable legacy.

"You have asked me if I see MGR in Vijay. I understand. Let me answer… when MGR launched his party, many said 'just like films, this party will run only for 100 days'. But no one could win against his rule. He was a leader who made history by winning elections from 10,000 km away."

"Today, as far as Vijay is concerned, he is on the path of our revolutionary leader (MGR). His vehicle carries portraits of MGR and Annadurai (the DMK founder) and his journey will win."

And asked specifically if this meant MGR's legacy will pass to Vijay, he said, "Yes."

Actor Vijay (L) welcomes KA Sengottaiyan to the TVK.

In a significant moment, rich with visual and political cues, Sengottaiyan's first stop after being inducted into the TVK was to pay homage at memorials dedicated to MGR and his apprentice, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, an iconic actor-politician in her own right.

Those stops were significant because Sengottaiyan worked with both larger-than-life actor-politicians, both of whom still command enormous fan followings and political support.

They were also significant because Sengottaiyan was expelled from the AIADMK for pressuring party boss E Palaniswami, or EPS, to re-induct three sacked leaders – Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's confidante; O Panneerselvam, also an ex-Chief Minister and EPS' rival; and TTV Dhinakaran.

All three, he declared, were needed to re-unite the AIADMK and win the election.

The memorial stops have been seen as the first steps by TVK's new signing – widely regarded as an excellent political strategist – in consolidating popular support for Vijay.

Sengottaiyan also visited a memorial to CN Annadurai, the founder of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The DMK and AIADMK are the two dominant parties in the Tamil Nadu political landscape, and, in a politically astute move, Vijay has publicly claimed inspiration from both celebrated leaders – MGR and Annadurai – to appeal to the widest possible voter base.