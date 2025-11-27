Big Pre-Poll Boost For Vijay, Expelled AIADMK Leader Sengottaiyan Joins

Expelled AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan joined actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Thursday in a major political development months before the Tamil Nadu election. Vijay welcomed the nine-time MLA at the TVK's Chennai HQ by draping the party shawl over him.

Sengottaiyan met the actor-politician yesterday and set the stage for today's induction.

An influential leader from the Gounder community in western Tamil Nadu – the AIADMK's traditional stronghold – Sengottaiyan is widely regarded as an excellent campaign strategist, having loyally served ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in that role, and others, for years.

Known for his constituency-level planning and organisational acumen, his induction marks the TVK's first major political signing, and he has been promised a share in governance if it is elected to power.

Vijay's warm welcome

In a video statement on X, Vijay highlighted Sengottaiyan's long political journey and the value he brings to the TVK. "When he was just 20, he trusted MGR (MG Ramachandran, the AIADMK founder) and joined. At a young age, he accepted a MLA's responsibility. In his 50-year journey, he has been the confidante of two big leaders, MGR and Jayalalithaa. Sengottaiyan's political maturity and field experience would greatly help TVK. I welcome brother Sengottaiyan…"

Party sources said Sengottaiyan will likely be given a key organisational role, especially as the TVK works on strengthening its grassroots structure ahead of the 2026 election.

A strategic gain for the TVK

Sengottaiyan's entry is being viewed as a significant boost for the TVK, which has lacked strong second-rung leadership – a weakness exposed after the Karur stampede in which 41 people died and the party came under heavy fire for its delayed response to the tragedy.

With decades of experience as a MLA, a minister, and a strategist, Sengottaiyan could help shape the TVK's organisational clarity, policy direction, and electoral strategy.

Political analysts told NDTV Sengottaiyan knows the constituencies like the palm of his hand.

Why was he expelled?

He was expelled after repeatedly urging party boss Edappadi Palaniswami to re-admit Sasikala (Jayalalithaa's close aide), O Panneerselvam (EPS' rival and also a former chief minister) and TTV Dhinakaran, arguing the party must unite all factions to recover from three consecutive electoral defeats after Jayalalithaa's death.

EPS initially stripped him of party posts and then expelled him after he met Sasikala and OPS.

His earlier meetings with BJP leaders also triggered speculation online; some labelled him a 'BJP agent' – a claim he has not addressed.

AIADMK downplays exit

Dismissing his departure, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told NDTV: “No individual is bigger than the party, its symbol, and its ideology. He disowned AIADMK, which gave him recognition. The liability now shifts to TVK.”

The party has maintained that Sengottaiyan's influence is limited to his constituency and will not dent the AIADMK's prospects.

Other political reactions

The ruling DMK — which has retained its formidable alliance through three consecutive election victories — said it is unperturbed. Spokesperson Dr Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV that Sengottaiyan joining TVK is a bigger concern for AIADMK cadres.

He added that the BJP 'controls the AIADMK', an allegation BJP sources deny. Sengottaiyan had previously claimed he was attempting to unite AIADMK factions 'at the behest of the BJP'.

The NDA has been weakening in Tamil Nadu, with OPS and TTV Dhinakaran already walking out of the alliance.